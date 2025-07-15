MiningToken Launches AI-Powered Green Cloud Mining to Unlock BTC & ETH Profits

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningToken today introduced a major platform upgrade—bringing AI-optimized cloud mining for Bitcoin and Ethereum, powered entirely by renewable energy. This latest initiative marks a pivotal moment for users seeking secure, sustainable, and hassle-free crypto income.





A Greener, Smarter Way to Mine Crypto

MiningToken has harnessed a cutting-edge blend of artificial intelligence and eco-friendly energy to turbocharge its mining operations.

By deploying servers in strategically located data centers powered by wind and hydroelectricity, the platform achieves peak performance while minimizing environmental impact. The AI engine dynamically allocates resources to sustain mining efficiency—even during fluctuating market conditions.

Instant Access, Maximum Security

Zero Hardware Requirement : Mine BTC and ETH directly from any device—no rigs or technical setup necessary.





: Mine BTC and ETH directly from any device—no rigs or technical setup necessary. AI-Driven Optimization : Smart algorithms boost hash power efficiency and optimize energy use.





: Smart algorithms boost hash power efficiency and optimize energy use. Eco-Conscious Infrastructure : Cloud mining powered solely by renewable energy sources.





: Cloud mining powered solely by renewable energy sources. Global Servers : Data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure consistent uptime.





: Data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure consistent uptime. Transparent Earnings Monitoring: Users can track daily income in real-time via a clean, intuitive dashboard.





Free New-User Incentive

To celebrate this upgrade, MiningToken is extending a $100 sign-up bonus—allowing newcomers to explore cloud mining instantly with no financial commitment. Upon registration, users can activate a BITCOIN or ETH mining contract and begin seeing returns immediately.

Built for Today’s Conscious Investor

“In designing this upgrade, our goal was simple,” said a MiningToken spokesperson. “We wanted to offer a mining solution that checks every box: eco-friendly, secure, smartly optimized, and easy enough for anyone to use.”

This platform is perfectly suited for:

First-time crypto miners seeking easy access to digital income





seeking easy access to digital income Tech-savvy investors drawn to AI-enhanced performance





drawn to AI-enhanced performance Eco-conscious users who refuse to compromise on environmental values

How to Grab Your Share

Visit miningtoken.com

Sign up to claim your $100 bonus



Activate mining contract for BTC or ETH



Start collecting daily earnings—no equipment or extras required





The Road Ahead

MiningToken doesn’t plan to stop here. With multi-currency support already in development and a roadmap for broader AI integration, the platform is positioned to redefine cloud mining standards—making them cleaner, smarter, and universally accessible.





About MiningToken



MiningToken is a cloud-mining platform built on simplicity, transparency, and green energy. It offers global users easy access to multi-coin mining, starting with no initial cost and extending into flexible contracts and real-time payouts.

Contact

info@miningtoken.com

https://miningtoken.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.