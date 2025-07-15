The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Chicago Children’s Museum

CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Children’s Museum collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Chicago Children’s Museum is dedicated to creating a vibrant space where children can learn through play, explore their creativity, and engage with hands-on experiences that spark curiosity.

On Saturday, May 31st, four volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation proudly supported this mission by assisting museum staff on one of the museum’s busiest days. Volunteers helped guide museum-goers, including many families, by directing them to various exhibits and demonstrating how the interactive displays worked. Their efforts ensured a smooth and welcoming experience for all visitors, while allowing museum staff to focus on delivering the best possible programming.

Jordan Dubnow, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation who organized the project, shared his appreciation for the opportunity: “I loved seeing the excitement the children have to discover and learn. The energy was contagious.” He also noted the importance of volunteer support during times of financial strain, adding, “The museum has faced multiple funding cuts recently, and the additional help we provided was appreciated.” The partnership between the SBB Research Group Foundation and the Chicago Children’s Museum reflects a shared commitment to fostering education, creativity, and community, especially when resources are limited but the needs of young learners remain high.

To learn more about Chicago Children’s Museum and how you can support its mission, visit https://www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

