Liberty Plugins and Wallbox Unveil Liberty CodeConnect™ Wallbox Chargers, the Lowest-Cost Solution for Simple EV Charge Station Management

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Plugins, Inc . (“Liberty”), the pioneer of EV charge station management solutions since 2009, in partnership with Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in EV charging hardware, is proud to announce the launch of the U.S.-made Liberty CodeConnect™ Wallbox Charger, a breakthrough managed charging solution that fuses the Wallbox Pulsar Plus EV charger and Liberty’s patented CodeConnect encryption technology.

The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger enables the essential management features of access control and payment without the need for an internet connection. Available in two variants, 40A and 48A, the Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger is offered at a market leading price of $1,495 per unit and a flat subscription fee of $9/month. A promotional discount available through August 15th improves on an already incredible value for a limited time.

Developed in close collaboration between the two companies, the new product combines Wallbox’s world-class industrial design with Liberty’s U.S.-made CodeConnect encryption technology, resulting in a simple, intuitive user interface that meets the latest standards for safety and compliance. The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger delivers managed EV charging capabilities to markets in North America that have traditionally been inaccessible due to high upfront costs, security objections, or internet connectivity challenges.

Key system and operational features of the Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger include:

Lowest-Cost Solution for Managed Charging : No hidden charges, surprise fees, or unnecessary upgrades – delivering the greatest value for the most important charge management features.

: No hidden charges, surprise fees, or unnecessary upgrades – delivering the greatest value for the most important charge management features. Simple Access Management: Operators can sell or distribute temporary time-based session codes to drivers in their organization, or to the public.

Operators can sell or distribute temporary time-based session codes to drivers in their organization, or to the public. No Network or Gateway Setup Required: All CodeConnect™ chargers are ready to deploy out of the box, simplifying installation and reducing costs.



“Value, transparency, and customer service are the core values of Liberty Plugins, guiding the development and implementation of all our products, technologies, and services,” said Kristen Helsel, CEO of Liberty Plugins. “The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger represents the natural evolution of our product development: high-quality, intuitively managed charging without the exorbitant fees and high lifetime cost of ownership imposed by other providers. We’re thrilled to have a partner in Wallbox, a world leader in charging equipment, who shares our vision of making EV charging accessible and affordable. In a time where businesses and organizations are facing funding cuts and other challenges, the Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger delivers an affordable, simple, and reliable charge station management solution.”

“At Wallbox, we believe that EV charging should be simple, smart, and accessible to everyone,” said Esteve Dolsa, General Manager of North America. “The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger demonstrates the power of innovation and collaboration: by combining Wallbox’s award-winning Pulsar Plus hardware with Liberty’s CodeConnect technology, we’re enabling a new level of flexibility and affordability for customers.”

The Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Charger is unique, making it possible to sell charge sessions without the need for a local network connection. Remote parks and rural places of beauty, areas that typically lack a reliable internet connection, can now benefit from access control and paid charging sessions. Secure sites like corporate facilities, military bases, and government buildings can implement managed EV charging without increasing their exposure to cyber threats by connecting new devices to internal networks. Cost-sensitive businesses, housing developments and organizations can benefit from managed charging without expensive subscriptions or unnecessarily complex features.

Liberty pioneered the EV charging industry with the launch of the first charge station management platform in 2009. Today, its product portfolio includes Hydra™, an innovative hardware-based Charge Station Management System; the cloud-based Liberty Access Platform for universal charge station administration; and a growing family of Liberty CodeConnect™ chargers. Together, these innovations have earned Liberty a reputation for delivering affordable, accessible charging solutions.

Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Chargers are available for pre-order now, with shipments beginning in August. Additionally, new customers can receive a special promotional discount rate between now and August 15th. To purchase Liberty CodeConnect Wallbox Chargers, and for more information, visit https://www.libertyplugins.com/products/codeconnect/ .

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com .

About Liberty Plugins

Established in 2009, Liberty Plugins offers innovative charge station management technology solutions tailored for apartments, condos, workplaces, fleets, and municipalities. The company delivers versatile products that empower facilities teams, building managers, and fleet managers to meticulously manage costs, power, permissions, and users within their charging networks. With a 16-year track record and commitment to simplifying electric vehicle charging, the company has installed over 3,500 customer-owned Level-2 charging ports throughout North America. Learn more at www.libertyplugins.com .

Contact:

Eugene Hunt

Trevi Communications for Liberty Plugins

gene@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8150340-9000-4b1b-8e26-a9bcd32c4806.