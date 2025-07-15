Introducing WorldSkills Team Canada 2026: 30 of our Nation’s Best Skilled Trade and Technology Competitors are Headed to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026!

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of World Youth Skills Day, which underscores the vital role of skills development among young people, Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to officially announce the 30 talented members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026.These young competitors will begin their training to prepare for the 48th WorldSkills Competition, in Shanghai, China, which will be held from September 22-27, 2026.

Here are the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026:

Tyler Gunther, Industrial Mechanics, Alberta

Cole Hunter, Mechatronics, Ontario

Grant Maddock, Mechatronics, Ontario

Samuel Bolduc, Mechanical Engineering CAD, Québec

Félix Lafrance, CNC Turning, Québec

Jacob McClelland, CNC Milling, Alberta

Lucas Stang, Welding, Alberta

Ethan Almeida, Autobody Repair, Ontario

Benjamin Jamison, Aircraft Maintenance, Alberta

Kylar Bloomberg, Plumbing and Heating, Alberta

Cooper Ross, Web Technologies, Alberta

Keegan Sturge, Electrical Installations, Alberta

Eric Wu, Industrial Control, British Columbia

Maximilian De Belle-Holowka, Bricklaying, Québec

Tate McGarry, Cabinetmaking, Alberta

Misha Marien, Hairdressing, Québec

Taylor Brewster, Beauty Therapy, Manitoba

Dhefen Goh, Fashion Technology, British Columbia

Marianne Masson, Pâtisserie and Confectionery, Québec

Carter Kokot, Automobile Technology, Alberta

Luca Assad, Cooking, Ontario

Anika Jones, Car Painting, Alberta

Logan Poisson, Landscape Gardening, Québec

Charlie Véronneau, Landscape Gardening, Québec

Xavier Bélanger, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Québec

Veljko Stevanovic, IT Network System Administration, British Columbia

Jorda Thomas, Graphic Design Technology, Saskatchewan

Luke Emeny, Heavy Vehicle Technology, Alberta

Brooke Heaman, 3D Digital Game Art, Manitoba

Logan Bowers, Cloud Computing, Newfoundland and Labrador

Following the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025, in Regina, last May, the highest ranking, age eligible participant in each identified Skill Area, was selected to participate in the next WorldSkills Competition. WorldSkills Team Canada (WSTC) 2026 will meet for the first time next Fall, where they will begin preparations for the 48th WorldSkills Competition. These competitors will be participating in various training activities and a mental preparation program over the next year.

“We take great pride in the accomplishments of these exceptional competitors and look forward to witnessing their continued success at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “As they strive for excellence on the international stage, they exemplify the talent, dedication, and potential of Canada’s future skilled workforce.”

WSTC 2026 will participate at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 against competitors from around the globe. These competitors represent the best of their peers and have earned a spot on their country’s team through their dedication and hard work. At WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, approximately 1,500 competitors from more than 70 Member countries and regions will compete in over 60 Skill Areas for the title of world champion in their respective trade or technology. The 48th WorldSkills Competition will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, in front of approximately 250,000 spectators. This four-day WorldSkills Competition is the biggest of its kind in the world and is considered the pinnacle of excellence in skilled trade and technology training. The theme of the 48th WorldSkills Competition is: Master Skills, Change Your Future. Nexans is the Presenting Sponsor for WorldSkills Team Canada 2026.

“At Nexans, we believe that investing in the next generation of skilled tradespeople is essential to building a more sustainable and electrified future. We are proud to support Skills Canada and stand behind these talented young individuals whose passion and perseverance will power the Canada industries of tomorrow,” said Dixon Lee, Marketing and Innovation Director at Nexans Canada.

Throughout the year, you can follow WorldSkills Team Canada’s journey on the Skills/Compétences Canada website and social media channels. Competitor biographies will be published over the summer, and biographies of the WorldSkills Experts and Trainers will be available on our website in the coming months. Here is the list of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 Experts, Trainers and Competitors.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com

