Vitrification Market Size to Hit USD 31.15 Billion by 2032, Growth Driven by Rising Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Adoption | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Vitrification Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.82 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 31.15 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% from 2025 to 2032. The vitrification market is witnessing growing demand due to its expanding applications in biobanking, assisted reproductive technologies, and cryopreservation of oocytes, embryos, and stem cells. This technique offers faster cooling rates and higher cell survival compared to conventional freezing, making it increasingly preferred in fertility clinics and research institutions. Market growth is also driven by advancements in cryoprotectant solutions and rising awareness of fertility preservation. Opportunities lie in emerging markets, technological innovations, and collaborations between biotech firms and healthcare providers to improve storage protocols and expand access to vitrification services.

Global Vitrification Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global vitrification market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.3%, reaching USD 10.82 Bn in 2025 and USD 31.15 Bn by 2032.

By product type, vitrification solutions category is expected to account for more than three-fifths of the global vitrification market share in 2025.

Based on application, in vitro fertilization (IVF) segment is anticipated to generate a market revenue of about USD 5 Bn in 2025.

Fertility clinics are expected to remain leading end users of vitrification products, holding a market share of 38.6% in 2025.

North America is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period, holding a market share of nearly 2/5 in 2025.

As per CMI’s new vitrification market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth throughout the assessment period.

Growing Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest vitrification market research report provides insights into prominent factors driving the market growth. One such key growth driver is the increasing demand for assisted reproductive technologies (ART).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17.5% of the adult population is affected by infertility. This is expected to drive demand for in vitro fertilization procedures, and consequently vitrification solutions.

Vitrification is being widely used for oocyte and embryo cryopreservation in IVF procedures due to its superior survival rates and effectiveness. Therefore, growing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies like IVF will likely play a key role in boosting vitrification market growth during the forecast period.

High Cost and Alternative Technologies Restraining Market Growth

The global vitrification market outlook indicates strong future growth. However, high cost of vitrification equipment and adoption of alternative technologies in some regions are expected to limit market expansion.

Vitrification systems are quite expensive. This cost barrier limits adoption, especially in small-scale IVF clinics and low- and middle-income nations, thereby limiting vitrification market demand.

Conventional cryopreservation methods like slow freezing are still being used in some regions due to cost-effectiveness and familiarity. This may also limit vitrification market growth during the projection period.

Expanding Applications Unlocking New Growth Opportunities for the Market

Vitrification is witnessing growing adoption across fields like stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and tissue engineering. It enables long-term preservation of stem cells and tissues without compromising cellular viability. These expanding applications are expected to open new revenue-generation streams for vitrification companies.

Booming medical tourism, especially for fertility preservation and assisted reproductive treatments, in countries like India and Mexico is fueling demand for vitrification techniques. These countries offer high-quality yet cost-effective fertility care, creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of vitrification products.

Emerging Vitrification Market Trends

Rising shift toward cryopreservation in personalized medicine is a key growth-shaping trend. Vitrified cells and tissues are increasingly used in personalized therapies.

Growing awareness of the clinical benefits of using vitrification is expected to boost market growth. Vitrification is gaining immense traction as it offers higher success rates compared to conventional slow freezing, especially for embryos and oocytes.

Increasing adoption of vitrification in animal husbandry, livestock breeding, and genetic conservation is also positively impacting the vitrification market value. This cryopreservation technique enhances reproductive efficiency as well as helps preserve elite genetic traits.

Growing trend of delayed parenthood is also positively influencing growth of the vitrification industry. Factors like career aspirations and extended educational pursuits often contribute to individuals postponing parenthood. As a result, there is an increased demand for fertility preservation techniques, including the vitrification of oocytes and sperm.

Leading companies are developing automated vitrification systems and advanced cryoprotectant solutions to enhance the cryopreservation process. These innovations aim to make vitrification more efficient, reliable, and consistent.

Analyst’s View

“The global vitrification industry is expanding steadily, owing to rising demand for assisted reproductive technologies, innovation in vitrification technologies, and expanding application of vitrification in regenerative medicine and animal husbandry,” said Vipul Patil, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vitrification Market

Event Description and Impact FDA 510(k) Clearance of New Vitrification Device Description: In January 2025, FDA granted 510(k) clearance to Minvitro® Vitrification Straw (MVT‑VSN series) designed for vitrifying oocytes, embryos, and blastocysts in a closed, sterile system. Impact: This regulatory clarity speeds up market entry for competitors and encourages standardized protocols in fertility labs. AI‑Powered Gamete & Embryo Selection Innovation Description: In June 2025, Columbia University debuted a real‑time AI system capable of scanning millions of sperm images and extracting viable sperm quickly. Impact: Such innovation can enhance selection accuracy in oocyte/embryo vitrification, allowing personalized vitrification protocols with predictive outcome modeling. Rising Demand from Veterinary and Livestock Sectors Description: There’s been a surge in the use of vitrification for genetic preservation in livestock and endangered species Impact: These expanding applications outside human fertility are opening new revenue channels and driving cross-sector technology transfers.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the global vitrification market report:

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Vitrolife AB

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Igenomix

Merck KGaA

Cryoport, Inc.

Genea Biomedx

ReproTech, LLC

Kitazato Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

OvaScience, Inc.

EMD Serono

LifeGlobal

Reproductive Health Technologies

Medline Industries, Inc.



Key Developments

In June 2025, Kitazato Corporation expanded its Ultra-Fast Solutions range with the launch of Ultra-Fast Vitri. The new solution is designed to simplify oocyte vitrification procedures.

In October 2024, Cook Medical launched the new NestVT Vitrification Device for in-vitro fertilization clinics across the United States. The device is designed as a secure solution for handling oocytes and embryos during vitrification, cryo‑storage, and relocation.

Market Segmentation

■ Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Vitrification Solutions

Vitrification Equipment

Other Related Products

■ Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Stem Cell Preservation

Other Applications

■ End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Biobanks

Others

■ Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East

