Zuken Vitech Announces Launch of Sidekick™: A Web Companion to GENESYS Designed to Streamline Model-Based Systems Engineering Collaboration

BLACKSBURG, Va., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zuken Vitech, a leading provider of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Sidekick™, a powerful new web-based companion to its flagship MBSE platform, GENESYS®. Built to enhance collaboration between modelers and stakeholders, Sidekick introduces new capabilities that make system models more relevant, useful, and integrated into broader engineering processes.

“Sidekick is a direct response to the needs of our customers who want to make models more accessible and actionable across teams,” said Daniel Nguyen, Principal Product Manager for Zuken Vitech. “With this launch, we’re enabling users not only to build great models but also to connect those models to the decision-making and review processes that drive real engineering outcomes.”

The first feature released in Sidekick is model review and commenting. This capability allows review managers to assemble tailored review packages—which may include an entire model, selected elements, or even cross-project data—and assign specific review tasks to individual stakeholders. This targeted approach ensures reviewers focus only on the content relevant to them.

Once assigned, reviewers can log into Sidekick through a secure web interface, where they see the status of their tasks, examine model content, and provide structured feedback. The platform supports threaded, contextual commenting and digital conversations that remain linked to the relevant model artifacts, making it easier to understand, track, and act on feedback.

Sidekick transforms the review process from static document-based efforts into an interactive, traceable, and efficient digital workflow. It expands the reach of MBSE into broader teams, improving the quality of decision-making and the speed of engineering execution.

Additional capabilities are in development as Sidekick evolves into a comprehensive companion platform for broader stakeholder engagement within MBSE initiatives.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.vitechcorp.com/sidekick.

About Zuken Vitech

Headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, Zuken Vitech delivers advanced MBSE solutions that help organizations model, analyze, and manage complex systems from concept through realization. With its GENESYS platform and expert services, Zuken Vitech serves customers across aerospace, defense, automotive, healthcare, and high-tech industries.

