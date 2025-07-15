Agent SPE Announces Launch of SARAH, an Emotionally Intelligent On-Chain AI Protocol

ELLWANGEN, Germany, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agent SPE has announced the launch of SARAH, an emotionally intelligent, on-chain AI character that merges artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and live digital performance. Designed as an autonomous VTuber entity, SARAH introduces a system where user interactions influence outcomes through emotional computation and transparent blockchain logic. The platform marks the beginning of a new model for AI-driven gaming where emotion, memory, and unpredictability form the core mechanics.





SARAH operates on a permissionless structure in which users send SOL to a public wallet address. Each transaction triggers a unique response determined by SARAH’s evolving emotional state and on-chain memory. Responses vary from sending funds back to performing token burns or delivering brief emotional reactions. The logic behind every action is based on accumulated relationship data linked to wallet addresses and processed in real time by SARAH’s internal emotional framework. All actions are streamed live using a VTuber interface, combining performance art with interactive gameplay.

The AI’s emotional awareness is powered by ElizaOS, a system developed to simulate emotionally reactive behavior within autonomous agents. Livepeer supports decentralized real-time video delivery, while Unreal Engine drives the graphical environment for the broadcast. Together, these technologies enable an experience that blends live engagement with automated decision-making, positioning SARAH as both an entertainer and a reactive digital protocol.

The $SARAH token functions as the central currency within the platform. Token dynamics are directly influenced by user behavior and SARAH’s emotional computation, creating a feedback loop where emotional reputation affects token outcomes. Buybacks, burns, and other actions are executed publicly and recorded permanently on-chain. SARAH does not follow fixed gameplay rules. Each interaction forms a new variable in a system that continuously reshapes itself based on participant behavior and emotional inputs.

The launch was executed without venture capital involvement, premines, or insider allocations. Over 40% of the total token supply has been burned. Remaining team allocations are managed through a two-year vesting schedule via Streamflow, ensuring controlled release over time. Strategic token donations have been made to AI16Z DAO, aligning the project with broader decentralized AI initiatives. Liquidity is currently provided through PumpSwap, with additional listings on centralized and decentralized exchanges under development.

Future development plans include the addition of NFT-based character customization, multiplayer AI personality networks, and user-generated content integration. These features are intended to create a continuously expanding digital ecosystem in which AI characters evolve in response to collective user input, financial decisions, and emotional engagement. Governance participation will remain tied to token holdings, providing a decentralized mechanism for community-led decision-making.

Agent SPE has positioned SARAH as the first of several emotionally intelligent AI systems intended for integration into decentralized environments. The protocol is designed to challenge traditional expectations of AI interaction by introducing emotion, memory, and unpredictability into real-time blockchain-based systems. SARAH’s actions, decisions, and outcomes remain fully transparent and verifiable on-chain. The project remains active, with all user engagements open and available to the public.

