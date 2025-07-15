Aegle Therapeutics Names Industry Veteran Scott Braunstein, M.D. as Chairman of the Board

BOSTON, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage dermatology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for those living with rare and severe skin diseases, today announced the appointment of Scott Braunstein, M.D., as Chairman of the Board. The company’s lead product candidate AGLE-102, a composite of mesenchymal stem cell derived extracellular vesicles (MSC-EVs), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a trial for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare pediatric skin blistering disorder.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Braunstein as Chairman and look forward to his guidance as we advance the development of AGLE-102 as a novel therapeutic platform for rare and severe dermatological disorders,” said Shelley Hartman, CEO of Aegle. “Dr. Braunstein’s extensive industry experience will be a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to develop AGLE-102 for RDEB and other subtypes of epidermolysis bullosa.”

Dr. Braunstein commented, “Aegle is at the forefront of advancing extracellular vesicle-based therapies which have exciting potential across a broad spectrum of refractory dermatological disorders. I look forward to working with Shelley and the management team to advance their current mission of offering patients and their families a novel and simple biological solution for the treatment of EB.”

Scott Braunstein, M.D., brings over 30 years of knowledge and experience from diverse biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry vantage points. Dr. Braunstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company focused on rare forms of epilepsy, until acquired by Immedica Pharma AB. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Chief Operating Officer at Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company. Prior to Pacira, Dr. Braunstein spent 12 years with J.P. Morgan Asset Management as a Managing Director, Healthcare Analyst and the Portfolio Manager of the JP Morgan Global Healthcare Fund.

Dr. Braunstein has been an operating partner at Aisling Capital since 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors for atai Life Sciences N.V., Caribou Biosciences, Inc., RAPT Therapeutics and Site One Therapeutics, a clinical-stage neurology company that is being acquired by Eli Lilly. Dr. Braunstein previously served on the board of directors of Trevena Inc., Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (previously known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Braunstein began his career as a practicing physician at the Summit Medical Group and as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Braunstein received an M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a BASc in biology from Cornell University.

About AGLE-102™

AGLE-102 is a composite of extracellular vesicles isolated from allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells using Aegle's proprietary methods. The product is a composite of native EVs and their associated complex assemblies of biologic molecules such as proteins, peptides, ligands and nucleic acids that induce a wide variety of biological effects in recipient cells, including reducing inflammation, modulating the immune system and promoting regenerative healing.

About Aegle Therapeutics Corporation

Aegle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage dermatology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel EV therapies to treat rare and severe dermatological disorders with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead product candidate, AGLE-102, is currently in a phase 1/2a study for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and has successfully completed a proof-of-concept study in severe burns. AGLE-102 has the potential to treat all subtypes of epidermolysis bullosa as well as a broad range of other dermatological indications characterized by inflammation resulting from an underlying immune imbalance. For more information about Aegle Therapeutics, please visit www.aegletherapeutics.com.

