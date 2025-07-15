CPR Strategic Marketing Communications Highlighted in New Book: Telemedicine Wars, Authored by the Founders of Teladoc

ARLINGTON, Vt., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, a premier firm with over 30 years of experience serving the health care, life sciences and self-insured markets worldwide, proudly highlights the accolades it received in the newly published book, Telemedicine Wars. Authored by Michael Gorton, founder of TelaDoc -- the world’s largest telemedicine company -- along with Dr. Jay Sanders, known as the father of telemedicine, and Dr. Harvey Castro, a leading AI medical doctor, this historic novel recounts one of the most interesting and inspiring stories in medical history over the past six years – the phenomenal introduction of telemedicine and its positioning as a part of mainstream healthcare.

“This is a nonstop thriller -- from start to finish – that captures the inner workings of the healthcare industry,” says Gorton. “We took the opportunity to highlight Laura Carabello, who leads CPR, and describe the remarkable marketing and media relations work that put Teladoc on the map. Laura performed her PR magic.”

Telemedicine Wars narrates how a small group of determined individuals transformed a fringe idea into a global necessity. As the world grapples with the challenges of healthcare, this novelized account takes readers on a journey through the courageous, conflict-ridden, and ultimately triumphant history of telemedicine.

Carabello adds, “Readers step into the setting of 1960s Boston, where a moonlighting doctor's desperate workaround to traffic led to a medical revolution. As the novel describes, this was no easy feat - the founders faced opposition from sheriffs, state boards and tech-resistant academics who believed their telemedicine company was breaking the law. Yet, with determination and innovation, they pressed on – and I am so proud to have been a part of the team.”

This is an opportunity to meet the visionary doctors, relentless engineers, and brilliant disruptors who defied the odds and paved the way for telemedicine. Based on real events and first-hand experiences, this gripping tale delves into the personal struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the future of healthcare.

Gorton continues, “But the story doesn't end there. When the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine emerged as a vital lifeline. The systems built by these characters not only survived, but thrived, delivering hope, efficiency and access to millions in need.”

Telemedicine Wars is now available on Amazon, in print and Kindle formats.

