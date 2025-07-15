Themes ETFs Launches China Generative AI ETF on Cboe (Ticker: DRGN)

The global AI race is intensifying. Backed by national policy and major R&D investment, China’s generative AI sector is rapidly scaling, fueling investor interest in the country’s next wave of innovation.

DRGN is the 19th low-cost ETF added to the firm’s lineup of thematic and fundamental funds.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themes ETFs is proud to announce the launch of the Themes China Generative AI ETF (Ticker: DRGN) offering first-to-market, US listed exposure to companies leading development of artificial intelligence technologies in China, which began trading on the CBOE today. Unlike other AI-focused ETFs, DRGN is priced at an industry-low expense ratio of 0.39%.

"Chinese AI expertise is more than just DeepSeek and some of the best artificial intelligence talent is developing there,” said Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer at Themes ETFs. “Now US investors can get exposure to that growth sector in a US listed ETF as a complement to their existing US AI exposure.”

DRGN tracks the BITA China Generative AI Select Index (BCGAIS), which aims to track the performance of publicly traded Chinese companies listed in the US, Hong Kong, or accessible via Stock Connect, which derive significant revenue from Generative AI-related activities. These activities include AI model training and provision, generative AI application software, AI infrastructure and hardware, physical AI applications, and general AI application software.

DRGN is the 19th thematic ETF launched by Themes ETFs since its debut in December 2023. Its lineup now includes 15 thematic and 4 fundamental ETFs that span both cutting-edge technologies and traditional industries, including targeted exposure to international defense, cloud computing, cybersecurity, robotics, global banks, gold miners, and US infrastructure.

About Themes ETFs

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs.com .

Disclosures

The Themes China Generative AI ETF (DRGN) seeks to track the BITA China Generative AI Select Index (BCGAIS), which aims to track the performance of publicly traded Chinese companies listed in the US, Hong Kong, or accessible via Stock Connect, which derive significant revenue from Generative AI-related activities. These activities include AI model training and provision, generative AI application software, AI infrastructure and hardware, physical AI applications, and general AI application software. The constituents of the index are weighted according to a modified free-float market capitalization scheme. The index undergoes rebalancing on a quarterly basis with index values being disseminated at the end of day. DRGN seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the BCGAIS Index.

“First-to-market” status is based on ETF.com data as of July 2, 2025, identifying Themes ETFs China Generative AI Fund [DRGN] as the first U.S.-listed ETF offering targeted exposure to Chinese Generative AI.

ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

______________________________________________________________________________

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Concentrated investments in a particular sector tend to be more volatile than the overall market. International investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds’ summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-866-5Themes (1-866-584-3637) or by visiting themesetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Solactive, STOXX and BITA have been licensed by Solactive AG, ISS STOXX, and BITA Gmbh, respectively, for use by Themes Management Company LLC. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arielle Shternfeld, Director, Communications and Advisor Relations

ashternfeld@themesetfs.com

+1 (860) 716-3686