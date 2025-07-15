Leading Utilities Stand Out by Delivering on Promises and Building Business Customer Engagement

LIVONIA, Mich., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong gains in business customer engagement point to a turning tide in utility-customer relationships, with brand trust on the rise thanks to improved communication, targeted outreach and tangible reliability investments. That’s according to a new Cogent Syndicated study from Escalent, which finds that Brand Trust is steadily improving as utilities sharpen their focus on meeting the evolving needs of their business customers.

“These efforts, along with visible investments to enhance system reliability, are helping utilities build trust in meaningful ways,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with Escalent’s Energy industry team.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2025 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study, which tracks the performance of 85 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top data analytics and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

These actions by utilities have helped lift the industry’s Brand Trust Index by 21 points to 716 out of a maximum score of 1,000.

Leading this improvement are nine utilities recognized as Escalent’s 2025 Trusted Business Partners—companies that performed well above the industry average. These top-performing utilities surpass the average Company Reputation score by an impressive 10%, setting the standard for strong public perception by consistently delivering on their promises, maintaining transparency and fostering stronger relationships with business customers.

The most significant difference appears in word-of-mouth perceptions: customers of Trusted Business Partners are notably more likely to report hearing positive comments about their utility.

“Trusted Business Partners continue to prove the value of having a visible, positive presence in the local business community,” continued Haggerty. “This presence gives business customers something good to say about their utility, which goes a long way toward building a stronger reputation.”

Escalent is pleased to name these nine utilities as our 2025 Trusted Business Partners.

Cogent Syndicated 2025 Utility Trusted Business Partners* Chattanooga Gas Company OPPD Con Edison Salt River Project Dominion Energy South Carolina Seattle City Light Duke Energy Florida Southwestern Electric Power Company MidAmerican Energy

* Utilities named as Trusted Business Partners were selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 85 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust business customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Con Edison 766 PPL Electric Utilities 737 National Grid 732 PSE&G 727 Jersey Central Power & Light 714 Eversource Energy 700 PSEG Long Island 690 Penelec 688 PECO Energy 687 West Penn Power 683 Duquesne Light 682 BGE 664 NYSEG 661 Appalachian Power 625





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score MidAmerican Energy 767 OPPD 756 The Illuminating Company 739 Wisconsin Public Service 733 Ameren Missouri 731 Indiana Michigan Power 728 AEP Ohio 720 Evergy 719 Xcel Energy – Midwest 717 Ohio Edison 702 Alliant Energy 701 Consumers Energy 691 DTE Energy 690 ComEd 689 AES Ohio 685 AES Indiana 679 Ameren Illinois 676 We Energies 662 NIPSCO 656 Duke Energy Midwest 638





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Duke Energy Florida 800 Dominion Energy South Carolina 799 Southwestern Electric Power Company 778 Florida Power & Light 767 TECO Tampa Electric 767 Georgia Power 758 CPS Energy 744 OG&E 737 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 737 El Paso Electric 736 Duke Energy Carolinas 728 Alabama Power 726 Louisville Gas & Electric 724 JEA 722 Kentucky Utilities 717 Mississippi Power 716 Dominion Energy Virginia 704 FPL Northwest FL 693 Duke Energy Progress 691 Entergy 690





West Region Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Seattle City Light 789 Salt River Project 783 APS 756 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 745 NorthWestern Energy 742 Puget Sound Energy 730 Idaho Power 713 Colorado Springs Utilities 712 Pacific Power 707 Xcel Energy Colorado 695 Rocky Mountain Power 694 PNM 691 NV Energy 688 SMUD 685 Portland General Electric 674 PG&E 642 Southern California Edison 625 SDG&E 575





Natural Gas Utilities Brand Trust Business Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Chattanooga Gas Company 802 Nicor Gas 739 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 738 Virginia Natural Gas 732 CenterPoint Energy – South 726

About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 12,585 business electric and natural gas utility customers of the 85 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). Starting in 2025, business respondents are weighted based on the number of establishments (based on employee count) present in each utility’s territory. As a result, official 2025 scoring should not be directly compared with previous years’ scoring. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based on consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

