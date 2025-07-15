Finance Herald Publishes Coverage of PolyPid's Groundbreaking New 60-Day GLP-1 Delivery Tech

New York, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Finance Herald, a leading news and analysis site today published a new deep dive report covering market developments, with a focus on PolyPid and their latest announcement. The full report published on thefinanceherlad.com is avaialble here.

In the frenzy surrounding GLP-1 weight loss medications, one critical challenge remains unsolved: how to eliminate the need for frequent injections that limit patient compliance and market growth. While pharmaceutical giants scramble to address this problem, a tiny Israeli biotech may have just leapfrogged their efforts.

PolyPid Ltd. announced Tuesday the development of a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist delivery platform capable of maintaining therapeutic levels for approximately 60 days from a single subcutaneous administration – potentially reducing injections from weekly to just six times yearly. For a company that has mostly flown under the radar, this announcement could dramatically alter its trajectory and valuation.

Recent $870 Million Industry Deal Validates Exactly What PolyPid Just Unveiled

The timing couldn’t be more striking. Just a few weeks ago, Eli Lilly announced a collaboration worth up to $870 million with Sweden’s Camurus to develop long-acting formulations of their incretin drugs. This follows Novo Nordisk’s $285 million deal with Ascendis Pharma for once-monthly GLP-1 technology last November.

These massive investments highlight the premium value pharmaceutical giants place on extending dosing intervals in the GLP-1 space. With PolyPid now unveiling technology that potentially delivers therapeutic levels for 60 days, the company offers what could be the longest-acting option yet in a race where duration is king.

“Companies are developing different mechanisms of action for obesity treatments to meet future demand,” noted analyst Costanza Alciati in a recent GlobalData briefing. The ability to dose less frequently represents one of the most significant differentiation opportunities in the projected $100 billion GLP-1 market.

Not Just Promises: Built on Phase 3-Validated Technology

What separates PolyPid from countless biotechs making bold claims is that their GLP-1 platform isn’t built on theoretical science – it’s an extension of their proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology that has already succeeded in Phase 3 clinical trials.

The company’s lead product, D-PLEX100 for surgical site infection prevention, demonstrated a remarkable 58% reduction in infections compared to standard care in Phase 3 studies. The technology has been clinically validated in over 1,000 patients including in two Phase 3 trials with no major safety concern,” the company stated in their announcement, highlighting the de-risked nature of their platform compared to completely novel approaches.

The Perfect Complement to Eli Lilly’s Oral GLP-1 Success

PolyPid’s announcement arrives just as Eli Lilly reported positive Phase 3 results for orforglipron, their once-daily oral GLP-1 that achieved up to 1.6% A1C reduction and 7.9% weight loss. While oral options eliminate injections entirely, many patients struggle with daily medication adherence or prefer less frequent interventions.

This creates a market segmentation opportunity where pharmaceutical companies can offer a spectrum of options: daily oral medications for needle-phobic patients, weekly injections for those wanting proven efficacy, and bi-monthly injections for those prioritizing convenience and adherence. “This discovery has the potential to significantly expand PolyPid’s offering to a market which is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030,” the company stated, citing projections from both Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Research.

Linear Release Could Solve Side Effect Profile

Beyond extending the duration between doses, PolyPid’s technology offers another potential advantage that could significantly impact patient experience and adherence. “The platform releases GLP-1 in a linear way, overcoming the burst release seen with the current weekly delivered molecules,” the company explained in their announcement.

This linear release profile could potentially reduce the gastrointestinal side effects that plague current GLP-1 medications – nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea – which represent the primary reason patients discontinue therapy.

Eli Lilly’s recent Phase 3 data for orforglipron reported diarrhea rates up to 26%, nausea up to 18%, and vomiting up to 14% – side effects largely attributable to peak concentration spikes after dosing. A truly linear release profile could potentially flatten these peaks and improve tolerability.

A Three-Pronged Growth Engine Trading at Bargain Prices

What makes PolyPid particularly intriguing as an investment or acquisition candidate is that the company isn’t a one-trick pony. Their pipeline features three distinct opportunities:

D-PLEX100 – Their lead product for surgical site infection prevention has completed successful Phase 3 trials with NDA submission expected in early 2026 GLP-1 Delivery Platform – The newly announced long-acting GLP-1 delivery technology targeting the explosive weight loss and diabetes markets OncoPLEX – A preclinical program applying their delivery technology to cancer treatment, beginning with glioblastoma

Each program leverages the same core PLEX technology platform, creating multiple paths to value creation while significantly diversifying risk compared to single-asset biotechs.

Why Big Pharma Might Come Calling

For pharmaceutical giants engaged in the fiercely competitive GLP-1 market, differentiated delivery technology represents a critical strategic asset. Extending dosing intervals from weekly to bi-monthly could provide a significant market advantage and help maintain premium pricing power.

With Eli Lilly willing to pay up to $870 million for similar technology from Camurus, PolyPid’s $35 million market cap presents a potentially extraordinary arbitrage opportunity. The acquisition cost would be negligible for companies like Lilly or Novo Nordisk, who are generating billions quarterly from their GLP-1 franchises.

“We aim to provide patients with consistent, therapeutic levels of GLP-1 for approximately 60 days with a single administration, potentially eliminating the need for weekly injections,” said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “This potentially marks a significant advancement in improving medication adherence and patient outcomes.”

An Exciting Innovator to Watch

PolyPid is clearly working to innovate across various use cases - whether its Surgical Site Infections, or now, Weigt Loss. Their unique positioning at the nexus of various high value markets and disruptie trends makes them an interesting story that the industry should keep its eye on. Some of the unique aspects and trends PolyPid could benefit from include:

The explosive GLP-1 weight loss market projected to reach $100 billion by 2030

A surgical infection prevention product with positive Phase 3 data and upcoming NDA filing

A clinical-stage technology platform with applications across multiple therapeutic areas



Multiple acquisition scenarios with pharmaceutical giants paying premiums for similar technology

With major pharmaceutical companies investing hundreds of millions to acquire exactly the type of technology PolyPid now unveiled, this under-the-radar Israeli innovator highlights the power of disruptive innovation and biotech.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: The article is a form of paid advertising content from Wall Street Wire. Wall Street Wire has received compensation from PolyPid Ltd for promotional media services provided on an ongoing subscription basis. This content is for informational purposes only. Full compensation details and information regarding the operator of Wall Street Wire are available wallstwire.ai/disclosures