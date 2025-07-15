MiningCoop Expands Globally in 2025 with Trusted Free AI Cloud Mining for Bitcoin and Dogecoin

London, UK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digital asset industry enters a new era, leading cloud mining platform MiningCoop has officially expanded its international operations and launched its latest AI-powered, green-energy cloud mining service. Now fully supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), MiningCoop is committed to delivering a legal, secure, and eco-friendly mining experience to users worldwide.

A New Era of Smart Cloud Mining Begins

Unlike traditional mining farms that rely on costly and energy-intensive hardware infrastructure, MiningCoop utilizes AI-driven algorithms to manage computing resources across cloud-based data centers powered by renewable energy. This innovation allows users to participate in crypto mining seamlessly—without owning physical equipment or requiring any technical expertise. Everything is managed through a user-friendly online platform.

Free Cloud Mining Contracts — No Upfront Investment

To celebrate its global expansion, MiningCoop is offering a $100 free cloud mining contract to all new registered users. With no upfront investment required, users can start mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) immediately, and enjoy daily earnings automatically credited to their accounts. It’s a simple way to earn passive crypto income with zero risk.

High-Yield Contracts with Fixed Returns

For those looking to scale their mining potential, MiningCoop provides a range of premium cloud mining contracts with fixed durations and expected returns of up to 9% annually. Certain contract plans even include capital return guarantees, offering a low-risk approach to long-term digital asset growth.

“We are focused on making crypto mining accessible, efficient, and environmentally responsible,”

— said Liam Turner, Head of Strategic Development at MiningCoop.

Why Global Users Trust MiningCoop

MiningCoop serves users in over 60 countries—including the United States, Germany, Singapore, and the UAE—by offering a secure and efficient mining solution backed by:

AI Auto-Allocation System: Intelligent algorithms dynamically direct hashpower to the most profitable coin in real-time

Multi-Coin Support: Users can mine both BTC and DOGE simultaneously

Regulatory Compliance: Fully licensed for cloud mining and digital asset operations in multiple jurisdictions

$100 Mining Credit: Risk-free introduction to real-world crypto mining for new users

Timing Is Everything — Start Mining Today

With Bitcoin (BTC) surpassing $110,000 and Dogecoin (DOGE) experiencing renewed growth, the crypto market is reaching historic highs. MiningCoop enables investors to capitalize on this momentum with zero hardware, no maintenance, and guaranteed yield plans, offering up to 9% expected annual returns.

Compared to high-risk trading or complex personal mining setups, MiningCoop offers a stable, passive income model that appeals to both new users and seasoned crypto investors.

How to Start Mining with MiningCoop?

Visit the official MiningCoop website Register and receive a $100 free cloud mining contract instantly Start earning daily rewards and monitor your progress in real-time Refer friends and earn additional commissions

About MiningCoop

MiningCoop is a UK-based global leader in cloud mining services. By combining artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and automated hashpower allocation, the platform provides a low-barrier, high-efficiency, and fully compliant way to mine cryptocurrencies. Currently supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin, MiningCoop continues to expand its Web3 services to empower users with sustainable, long-term digital asset growth.



Visit the official website for more details

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk, and there is potential for loss of funds. We strongly recommend conducting your own due diligence and consulting with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to cryptocurrencies or securities.