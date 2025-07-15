Chalk River Laboratories Becomes First GLP-Certified Laboratory in Canada to Offer Pre-Clinical Radiopharmaceutical Studies

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that the Chalk River Laboratories has become the first Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) certified laboratory in Canada that is capable of performing radioactive work and pre-clinical radiopharmaceutical contract research. The enhanced certification follows a Standards Council of Canada (SCC) audit that granted CNL full GLP recognition, a designation that adheres to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) protocols, and standards required by national and international regulators, including Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

GLP recognition demonstrates that CNL meets internationally recognized standards for laboratory studies, ensuring the reliability, reproducibility, and integrity of the data generated, and is critical for laboratories conducting radiopharmaceutical testing and evaluation. CNL can now perform GLP compliant studies within its Biological Research Facility (BRF) and its Analytical Chemistry laboratories, through capabilities the are unique in Canada to perform radiopharmaceutical testing and evaluation. This presents a wide range of new and exciting commercial and partnership opportunities to Canada’s national nuclear laboratory.

“Securing GLP recognition for the Chalk River Laboratories is a significant milestone that comes at a time when the global radiopharmaceutical industry is experiencing exceptional growth and Canada is playing an industry defining role,” commented Dr. Marie-Claude Gregoire, Head of CNL’s Isotopes, Radiobiology and Environment Directorate. “Given our capabilities to safely access and manage a wide range of radioactive materials, it also distinguishes CNL from other contract research organizations in Canada, positioning the Chalk River Laboratories campus as a ‘one-stop shop’ to conduct innovative pre-clinical radiopharmaceuticals studies. Overall, we believe this designation fulfills an unmet need in the Canadian and global radiopharmaceutical market and will further expand what has been a growing source of revenue for CNL.”

Administered by the SCC, GLP recognition ensures a high degree of quality assurance and data integrity for laboratory contract research and enables full traceability and curation of information. In recent years, CNL has expanded its preclinical and radiopharmaceutical capabilities and launched collaborative programs to advance knowledge and pursue new commercial opportunities. This includes GLP analytical and toxicology studies, formulation optimization, biodistribution studies, in-vitro assays and other pre-clinical studies conducted on behalf of pharmaceutical companies, government bodies, and regulatory agencies. GLP studies is a phase of preclinical research conducted prior to clinical trials in humans, and typically yields information about a drug’s safety and toxicity in animal models.

The GLP studies and preclinical research is largely carried out at CNL’s BRF, which is a 1,600 m2 state-of-the-art facility designed to support animal and animal tissue-based studies, featuring capabilities that support radiation, radionuclide and carcinogen-based testing and experimentation that are unique in Canada. The BRF houses environmentally controlled, specific pathogen-free laboratories dedicated to biological research, which includes cell and molecular biology, histology and tissue processing, hematology, tissue culture and animal procedures. This facility houses over 20,000 mice at full capacity. With full GLP recognition now in place, the facility will increasingly serve as a national facility dedicated to advancing innovative, next-generation radiopharmaceuticals, medical isotopes and cancer treatments towards clinical testing and real-world use.

“Recent advances in radioligand therapy are enabling better outcomes for cancer patients. This is driving a rebirth of the radiopharmaceutical industry and spurring unprecedented growth, with current forecasts estimating that this market would grow from a $9.3 Billion market in 2023 to a $42 Billion market by 2033,” commented George Baidoo, CNL’s Technical Director, Health in Business Development. “The message that we want to send to the radiopharmaceutical industry today is that CNL can work with radioactive materials within GLP certified laboratories, a very unique capability that addresses an unmet need in the industry. By leveraging the assets of Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, CNL can provide needed preclinical radiopharmaceutical R&D services, coupled with GLP capabilities, to help advance and accelerate new therapies from bench to bedside.”

CNL’s Biological Research Facility and Analytical Chemistry services are part of a broader series of laboratories and programs that CNL maintains in health studies and dosimetry services, including animal studies, isotope production and processing, targeted radionuclide therapies, and waste management solutions. For more information on CNL’s research in health sciences, including its Biological Research Facility, please visit www.cnl.ca/health.

