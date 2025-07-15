Media Alert: New Jersey Lottery and Reality TV Star JWoww Celebrate “National Lottery Day” July 17th in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Celebrate National Lottery Day on July 17th with the New Jersey Lottery ’s Marc Marseglia, Deputy Executive Director, and reality TV personality, Jenni Lynn Farley aka JWoww. Best known for starring on the hit series Jersey Shore, JWoww joins the festivities to help celebrate the new $10 “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs, giving players 18+ the chance to win up to $500,000.

WHAT: National Lottery Day, celebrated on July 17th, is a day to recognize the positive impact of lotteries on communities and various programs. This celebration reflects the New Jersey Lottery’s commitment to creating fun, memorable experiences for players by bringing the excitement of its games to iconic local destinations. This special event features interactive games, beach-themed photo ops, on-site Scratch-Off play, and exciting swag giveaways.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

Press conference with Marc Marseglia, Deputy Executive Director and JWoww

Consumer Meet & Greet with JWoww

Consumers can try their luck with “The Shore Thing” Scratch-Offs (purchase necessary)

Interactive beach-themed activations and prizes

WHEN: Thursday, July 17th at 11:00 AM EST

11 AM: Press conference, media interviews, and photo ops with NJ Lottery execs and JWoww, consumer meet & greet to follow

WHERE:

Asbury Park Boardwalk - across from The Stone Pony Summer Stage

900 Ocean Avenue

Asbury Park

LOTTERY FUN FACTS:

Fun Fact: During the early 1970s, a plane would fly over the Jersey Shore every Thursday in the summer, showcasing the winning lottery numbers across the sky for beachgoers from Cape May to Sandy Hook.

Fun Fact: In 2024, around 500 New Jersey Lottery players won prizes of at least $10,000. Among them, over 50 struck it rich with prizes of $1 million or more, almost one big winner each week! Highlights included a jaw-dropping $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot on March 26 in Neptune and an eye-popping $221 million Powerball jackpot on June 10 in Lindenwold.

Fun Fact: Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services.

*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Auriemma

emilya@carvecomms.com, 856-723-3055

Emily Scuderi

emily@carvecomms.com, 551-427-8985