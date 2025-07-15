Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PERTH, Australia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Adjou Ait Ben Idir as Non-Executive Director, as the Company continues to strengthen its team and work towards the commencement of operations at the flagship Minim Martap Bauxite Project, located in Cameroon, in early 2026.

Based in Dubai, Ms Ait Ben Idir is a corporate finance and M&A lawyer, who brings more than 20 years of international experience across Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA). Ms Ait Ben Idir specialises in cross border mergers and acquisitions, privatisations, international joint ventures and special situations/boardroom crisis management in the mining, energy, transport and infrastructure sectors.

Ms Ait Ben Idir brings a strong knowledge of different business and legal environments and systems across EMEA. She has worked at a listed international oil & gas company looking after corporate social responsibility and complex situations in emerging markets. She has also been a Partner at a large international law firm for many years where she has held different management and board roles including successfully heading and leading the corporate, M&A & Securities practice and driving growth in areas like transport, mining/infrastructure and Africa business while also focusing on boardroom crisis management and public private partnerships in Africa. Ms Ait Ben Idir brings to Canyon expertise in navigating high-value transactions across the energy, infrastructure, transport and commodities sectors in emerging markets.

Ms Ait Ben Idir graduated from the University of Paris II Assas (Master's degree) and the University of Paris I Sorbonne (post-graduate degree in OHADA and African countries law, and politics; and post-graduate degree in MENA countries law and international relations).

Ms Ait Ben Idir’s appointment as Non-Executive Director is effective from July 14, 2025.

Mr Mark Hohnen, Canyon Executive Chairman commented: “As a leading corporate lawyer focusing on emerging markets and critical sectors such as mining and infrastructure, Adjou brings a different corporate background to our Board, strengthens our capabilities and knowledge across several key areas and brings extensive experience operating in the Middle East and Africa.

“Adjou is an excellent addition to the Canyon Board and I look forward to working with her, as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and develop the Company into the next major ASX-listed bauxite producer.

“Canyon is delivering a company-defining year as we work towards the start-up of production at Minim Martap in early 2026.”

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors of Canyon Resources Limited.