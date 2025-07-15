GoldenMining Mobile App Brings XRP Rewards to Cloud Miners

New York, US, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldenMining, a global cloud mining platform, today released its new mobile cloud mining app, integrating AI computing power scheduling and green energy computing power. Users only need a mobile phone to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC for free. The new version specially introduces the XRP reward option, and users can convert daily mining income into assets such as XRP in proportion, Create a low-threshold, multi-currency, high-efficiency digital encryption income model.





As one of the first mining platforms in the industry to support the XRP reward distribution mechanism, GoldenMining has a flexible distribution strategy for income settlement. It can participate in the mining of currencies such as BTC and DOGE, and choose to convert income into mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, and DOGE during the settlement stage to improve the efficiency of capital use and asset allocation.

The head of product at GoldenMining said, “By incorporating XRP into the reward system, we provide users with a more flexible way to cash out.

Start mobile cloud mining in three steps and quickly get XRP income

1. Register an account and get $15 free trial computing power immediately: New users will receive computing power rewards after registration, and can start mining BTC, DOGE, LTC and other currencies without any initial investment.

2. Select a contract plan and activate computing power: The platform provides a variety of contracts with a term of 5 days, 12 days, 25 days and longer. Users can choose contracts according to their investment preferences and automatically start cloud mining.



Some contract references

contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income New User Experience $15 $0.60 $15.60 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $650 $42.25 $692.25 AntminerL917GH $1800 $287.28 $2087.28 L916GH $4500 $1890 $6390 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $7800 $3276 $11076 Elphapex DG2 $12,000 $8,100.00 $20,100.00

3. GoldenMining mobile APP supports XRP top-up function, which improves the efficiency of users' funds in and out, further reduces the threshold for participation, and allows users to freely choose the currency to be issued: after daily settlement, users can choose to convert their income into XRP or other currencies, and manage funds flexibly. All user funds are managed by first-tier banks, and user information is strictly protected by SSL encryption. The platform also provides AIG insurance coverage for all investment projects to ensure the safety of funds and rights of every investor.

Global registration opens, ushering in a new era of encryption

GoldenMining mobile cloud mining app is now online and open for registration, supporting Android and iOS systems. Users can download and install it through the official website to enjoy a one-stop mining experience. The platform also plans to continue to expand the application scenarios within the XRP ecosystem, including direct payment, lock-up rewards and other mechanisms. It not only simplifies the way users participate in cryptocurrency mining, but also redefines the way investors build smart and diversified digital investment portfolios. With the accelerated popularity of blockchain around the world, GoldenMining is preparing for ordinary users to participate in the next round of cryptocurrency bull market - safe, efficient and free

For more information, please visit the official website：（ www.Goldenmining.com ）

For business cooperation, please send to the official email: info@GoldenMining.com





