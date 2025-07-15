Sea Teknik Robotics Announces MAVERIC with Vision to Revolutionize Maritime Technology

Singapore, Singapore, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Teknik Robotics, founded by Suhaimee Nosman and Lina Soho, has announced its entry into the maritime technology sector, unveiling its upcoming flagship innovation, the M.A.V.E.R.I.C (Modular, Autonomous, Versatile, Engineered for Robotic, Inspection & Cleaning). This multifunctional underwater robotics platform was designed to revolutionize marine maintenance and inspection, departing from traditional, single-function underwater systems.

“Sea Teknik was born from our firsthand exposure to the challenges and risks in marine operations,” says Nosman, a former seafarer and technical expert. “We’ve been on board, at sea, and in the boardrooms. We know how much the industry relies on fragile workarounds. With the MAVERIC, we’re introducing a smarter way to work beneath the surface.”

Based in Singapore, Sea Teknik leverages the country’s geographic and regulatory advantages. As one of the world’s busiest and most advanced port cities, Singapore is uniquely positioned as a hub for maritime services, including crew changes, bunkering, hull cleaning, and inspections.

With local regulations still accommodating underwater hull cleaning at anchorage, the team at Sea Teknik saw an immediate opportunity to offer their solution where it’s needed most, and where current service capacity cannot meet demand. The MAVERIC aims to target this mismatch, providing a scalable, mobile, and sustainable alternative to traditional hull-cleaning methods.







If conventional remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) typically serve a single purpose and require extensive support systems, the MAVERIC will emerge as a single platform for multiple missions. It will include a proprietary swappable skid system, a modular interface that allows operators to quickly reconfigure the unit for various functions, including hull cleaning & biofouling assessments, non-destructive testing (NDT), seabed mapping, and marine infrastructure monitoring.

Sea Teknik’s current focus is hull cleaning, a critical and hazardous task traditionally performed by divers or large, cumbersome machines. The MAVERIC will introduce a novel hybrid cleaning method that integrates mechanical and hydrodynamic systems in a lightweight, maneuverable form.

With this form, it can be deployed from a ship, shore, or small craft by a small team, reaching spaces that bulky systems can’t. This can reduce the logical footprint, minimize the need for diver involvement, and accelerate turnaround times without compromising on effectiveness.

This innovation will enable both reactive cleaning (performed after fouling occurs) and proactive cleaning (regular light cleaning to prevent buildup), giving vessel operators flexibility to maintain hull condition without extensive downtime or costly dry-docking. Clean hulls correlate with fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, positioning MAVERIC as an environmentally responsible technical breakthrough.

The MAVERIC will further stand out for operability. It can be piloted by a ship’s existing crew, requiring only entry-level training. This democratization of underwater robotics can empower more vessels to conduct on-the-spot inspections and maintenance, reducing reliance on scarce and expensive specialist contractors. It will also enable vessels to remain operational during routine inspections or light maintenance, which in turn can improve asset availability, streamline compliance, and avoid the costs of ship downtime.





“When we think about sustainability in maritime, it’s not only about emissions. It’s about people, time, and intelligent resource use,” says Soho. “The MAVERIC is our answer to a future that demands more from fewer people, less from the planet, and everything from technology.”

The broader technology suite behind the MAVERIC is within its testing phase, with upcoming modules focused on underwater surveying, hull condition analysis, safety inspections, and security operations. With each new function, Sea Teknik intends to reduce friction and fragmentation across ship maintenance, helping operators consolidate multiple tools and processes into a unified, smart platform.

As Sea Teknik Robotics prepares for a commercial rollout in the first quarter of 2026, the company is seeking strategic collaborators to help accelerate development, particularly in the safety-focused applications of the MAVERIC. Organizations and individuals with expertise in robotics, maritime safety, and systems integration are invited to join the company’s mission in transforming underwater work from dangerous, slow, and siloed to intelligent, efficient, and safe.

