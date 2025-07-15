Rpharmy CEO Laura Paxton Recognized in Becker’s Hospital Review's ‘Women in Health IT to Know’ List

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rpharmy , a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, today announced that its founder and CEO, Laura Paxton, is one of the Becker’s Hospital Review 2025 “Women in Health IT to Know.” The complete list features individual profiles of all women on the list and can be read here .

Becker’s Hospital Review said the leaders celebrated on this list are using technology to drive meaningful change by streamlining administrative processes, enhancing care delivery, standardizing workflows, and elevating overall system efficiency. Becker’s Healthcare is proud to honor these trailblazing women in health IT for their unwavering commitment to improving healthcare. Their leadership and innovation are essential to the continued success of their organizations and the industry as a whole.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be included among such an extraordinary group of women, all of whom share a deep commitment to advancing healthcare through technology,” said Paxton. “Over the past 30 years in this industry, I’ve witnessed a remarkable evolution, not just in the innovations that are transforming patient care and worker safety, but in the growing influence of women in healthcare IT. It’s truly gratifying to see the intelligence, leadership, and ingenuity that women bring to these essential roles being acknowledged by Becker’s Healthcare.”

As CEO of Rpharmy, Paxton leads the company’s mission to enhance patient and healthcare worker safety through innovative, user-centered technology. What makes Laura Paxton stand out in healthcare IT isn’t just her technology—it’s her relentless focus on solving problems that others overlook. Paxton has pioneered tools that protect both patients and healthcare workers while building a culture of safety, equity, and practical innovation.

Under her direction, Rpharmy developed Formweb , a cloud-based formulary and safety platform that consolidates high-alert medications, REMS data, Black Box warnings, and facility-specific protocols into a single source of truth. More than just a formulary, it serves as a communication hub for safer medication practices across health systems.

Paxton also led the creation of Rhazdrugs , the first comprehensive software dedicated to hazardous drug safety and USP <800> compliance. This solution was developed through constant engagement with nurses, pharmacists, and health system leaders who voiced concerns about the lack of clear, accessible safety guidance.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the great work of women in health IT. To learn more about nominations, visit https://beckershealthcare.swoogo.com/list-nominations .

About Rpharmy

For more than 30 years, Rpharmy has been solving problems related to medication safety and patient care. We develop and provide technology focused on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and HFAP, NIOSH, and Joint Commission compliance. Our primary desire is to keep all patients and healthcare workers safe through easy access to critical medication safety information. For more information, visit https://www.rpharmy.com/

