Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Summit at Orchard Hills in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of six new model homes at its highly anticipated Toll Brothers in Summit at Orchard Hills community in Irvine, California. The grand opening event will take place this Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 409 Golden Sky in Irvine, showcasing the Pinnacle and Skyline Collections in this exclusive gated community.

Toll Brothers in Summit at Orchard Hills offers estate-sized single-family homes in an elevated location with open views, an array of home designs, and innovative architectural styles. The Pinnacle Collection offers homes ranging from 4,354 to 4,804+ square feet, while homes in the Skyline Collection range from 4,514 to 5,344+ square feet. Both collections boast dynamic modern architecture and Spanish, Tuscan, Italianate, and Coastal exteriors, creating a diverse yet cohesive streetscape. Homes are available on expansive home sites, with some sites able to accommodate a private pool house or casita. Customers can select from structural options such as home offices, flex spaces, multigenerational living suites, lofts, primary bedroom suite retreats, and covered decks. Home prices start from $5.925 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“We are thrilled to unveil our stunning new model homes at Summit at Orchard Hills,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “These highly anticipated Toll Brothers homes exemplify luxury living and exceptional home designs in a sought-after Irvine location.”

Homeowners at Summit at Orchard Hills will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to resort-style pools, community parks, playgrounds, basketball courts, soccer fields, volleyball courts, and more. The community also features a club room and spa, providing residents with ample opportunities for relaxation and socialization.

For more information on Toll Brothers in Summit at Orchard Hills, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

