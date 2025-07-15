CRYPTOSOLO Unveils AI Cloud Mining Platform in the UK, Enhancing Bitcoin and Ethereum Hashrate Efficiency

London, UK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market matures, UK investors and crypto enthusiasts are increasingly seeking efficient and reliable ways to earn passive income. In 2025, AI-powered cloud mining platforms are emerging as a preferred solution for those aiming to participate in Bitcoin mining without hardware or technical complexity.

CRYPTOSOLO, a UK-licensed cloud mining platform, allows users to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin through an AI-driven infrastructure—no hardware required. New users can register and receive a $15 welcome bonus to explore the platform's features.

The Rise of Bitcoin Accessibility

With growing institutional interest, cryptocurrency is becoming more mainstream. Digital assets are now more accessible than ever, with diversified tools available to both seasoned and first-time participants.

CRYPTOSOLO: Simplifying Cloud Mining for All

Founded in 2022, CRYPTOSOLO aims to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to the global public by eliminating technical and financial barriers. The platform utilizes energy-efficient AI-managed data centers located across the United States, Canada, Norway, Iceland, and Kazakhstan.

Highlights of the platform include:

No Hardware Required : Users can mine BTC, LTC, or DOGE simply by registering—no mining rigs, GPUs, or tech expertise needed.





: Users can mine BTC, LTC, or DOGE simply by registering—no mining rigs, GPUs, or tech expertise needed. Automated Daily Earnings : Mining returns are settled every 24 hours and credited directly to the user’s dashboard.





: Mining returns are settled every 24 hours and credited directly to the user’s dashboard. High-Level Security : The platform is protected by SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and real-time risk control protocols.





: The platform is protected by SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and real-time risk control protocols. No Hidden Fees : Electricity, equipment, and maintenance costs are covered by the platform.





: Electricity, equipment, and maintenance costs are covered by the platform. Referral Program : Users can invite others to the platform and earn commission rewards.





: Users can invite others to the platform and earn commission rewards. 24/7 Customer Support: A dedicated support team is available around the clock to ensure a seamless experience.





AI-Powered Mining at Global Scale

CRYPTOSOLO leverages artificial intelligence to optimize computational efficiency. Its operations in Iceland benefit from zero-cost renewable energy and require no on-site maintenance. This results in enhanced energy sustainability and a smoother user experience.

How to Get Started

Getting started with CRYPTOSOLO is straightforward:

Register at cryptosolo.com and receive a $15 bonus by entering your email.

Access the Platform via mobile or desktop with no technical setup required.

Start Mining immediately using your bonus, or explore advanced contracts available to verified users.



Users can monitor their earnings daily and withdraw at their convenience. CRYPTOSOLO supports a flexible range of contract options tailored to both new and experienced users.

For more details, visit the official website: https://cryptosolo.com

Media Contact: support@cryptosolo.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.