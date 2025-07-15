Denver, USA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Marquess School of Global Assets has officially unveiled its flagship innovation, the Marquess Core AI system, under the leadership of co-founder and Chief Structure Officer Professor Theodore Kane. This milestone marks a major advancement in the institute's mission to redefine intelligent wealth management through structured investment strategies and cutting-edge technology.



Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Colorado, the Marquess School of Global Assets has emerged as a pioneer in the integration of artificial intelligence within structured financial planning. Central to this vision is the Marquess Core AI system, a next-generation investment analysis platform designed to interpret a vast array of global data in real time.



Built for Precision and Structure



The Marquess Core AI system is engineered to analyze over 1,200 data points from across the global economy - including macroeconomic indicators, digital asset transaction flows, social sentiment trends, and policy changes - enabling dynamic market analysis and timely investment strategy adjustments. The system is designed to support a wide range of asset classes and is grounded in the principles of structured, risk-aware decision-making.



Professor Theodore Kane, who brings over two decades of experience in global financial markets, played a key role in developing this proprietary platform. His leadership has been instrumental in embedding a data-driven, disciplined investment approach at the heart of the institute’s operations.



A Vision for the Future



"The launch of Marquess Core AI is more than a technological breakthrough - it represents a shift in how we approach long-term wealth management in an increasingly complex financial world," said Professor Kane. "Our goal is to empower clients with smarter tools, greater transparency, and a future-ready investment philosophy."



Marquess School of Global Assets maintains a presence in key financial hubs, including Dubai, London, and New York, expanding its global footprint to connect clients with diverse investment opportunities. Through its open-access reporting tools and real-time analytics, the institute fosters a new level of trust and engagement between advisors and clients.



Education, Innovation, and Responsibility



Beyond asset management, Marquess is committed to advancing financial education and promoting sustainability. The institute supports global learning initiatives focused on AI in finance and explores the adoption of energy-efficient technologies to reduce its environmental impact.



Looking ahead, Marquess plans to host global fintech forums, introduce customizable investment solutions aligned with emerging sectors, and expand the capabilities of the Core AI system across client services and risk management.



About Marquess School of Global Assets



The Marquess School of Global Assets is a Colorado-based financial institute specializing in AI-driven structured investment strategies. With a mission rooted in transparency, innovation, and long-term value creation, Marquess is shaping the future of intelligent wealth management.



https://www.instagram.com/TheodoreKaneDr/



Media Contact



Company Name: Marquess School of Global



Website: https://www.gettoschool.com/



Contact: Emma Charlotte



Email: service@gettoschool.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

