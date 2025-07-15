Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2034 - Driverless Trucks and Buses Set to Revolutionize Freight and Transit Industries

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Vehicle, By Automation Level, By Fuel Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market is valued at USD 10 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 19.6% to reach global sales of USD 50.1 billion in 2034







The autonomous commercial vehicle market includes driverless trucks, buses, and delivery vans equipped with advanced sensing, navigation, and control systems to operate without direct human input. These vehicles leverage AI, LiDAR, radar, and GPS technologies to navigate roads, optimize routes, and enhance safety. Their deployment promises greater operational efficiency, reduced labor costs, and fewer accidents in long-haul transport, public transit, and last-mile delivery. In 2024, this market saw accelerated growth as logistics and transportation companies sought automated solutions to address driver shortages and meet higher delivery volumes.



Pilot programs for autonomous freight transport expanded, focusing on highway routes and controlled environments to validate safety and cost benefits. Concurrently, cities worldwide explored self-driving buses in public transit applications, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and modernize mobility. Regulatory bodies began drafting frameworks to facilitate the testing and integration of these vehicles, emphasizing safety and accountability measures. Looking forward, the market is expected to gain momentum due to ongoing investments in AI-driven fleet management platforms, robust connectivity, and advanced sensor fusion.



Autonomous trucks capable of platooning on highways will pave the way for more energy-efficient freight operations. Improved battery technology and alternative fuels will support eco-friendly autonomous fleets. Ultimately, successful large-scale deployment hinges on establishing clear liability structures, public trust, and reliable infrastructure, shaping the future of commercial vehicle transport.



Key Insights_ Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market

Expansion of autonomous freight corridors for long-haul trucking, enabling higher cargo throughput and lower operational costs.

Adoption of platooning technology, where semi-autonomous trucks travel in close formation to reduce aerodynamic drag.

Integration of telematics and data analytics to predict maintenance needs and optimize route planning for autonomous fleets.

Growing partnerships between OEMs, logistics operators, and tech firms to accelerate commercialization of driverless commercial vehicles.

Increasing focus on alternative propulsion systems (electric, hydrogen) to reduce emissions in autonomous commercial fleets.

Acute driver shortages and high labor costs encourage logistics companies to explore autonomous alternatives.

Continuous technological advances in AI, sensor fusion, and connectivity enhance reliability and performance of driverless systems.

Rising e-commerce demand pushes the need for faster, more efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions.

Government support for pilot projects and regulatory sandboxes accelerates testing and adoption of autonomous commercial vehicles.

Complex liability questions, public perception, and the need for robust safety regulations can slow widespread deployment.

Your Takeaways From this Report

Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024- 2034

Impact of recent changes in geopolitical, economic, and trade policies on the demand and supply chain of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2025- 2034.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2025- 2034.

Short and long-term Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis, Technological developments in the Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market, Autonomous Commercial Vehicle supply chain analysis.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle trade analysis, Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market price analysis, Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Value Chain Analysis.

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products.

Latest Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market news and developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 10 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 50.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Volkswagen AG

Daimler AG

Tesla Inc.

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Waymo LLC

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Isuzu Motors Limited

General Motors Company

AB Volvo

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group Co. Ltd.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd. (SINOTRUK)

FAW Jiefang Automobile Co. Ltd.

Shaanxi Automobile Group Co. Ltd. (China Shaanqi)

Beiben Trucks Group Co. Ltd. (Beiben Trucks)

SAIC Iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle Co. Ltd. (SAIC Hongyan)

Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMC)

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. (Zhengzhou Yutong Bus)

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. (King Long Bus)

CRRC Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. (CRRC Electric Vehicle)

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co. Ltd. (Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus)

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd. (Anhui Ankai Automobile)

Plus.ai Inc. (Plus.ai)

Embark Trucks Inc. (Embark Trucks)

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Daimler Trucks)

NVIDIA Corporation

Zoox Inc.

Luminar Technologies Inc.

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation

By Vehicle

Truck

Trailer

Bus

Other Vehicle Types

By Automation Level

Driver Assistance

Partial Automation

Conditional Automation

High Automation

Full Automation

By Fuel Type

Conventional

Hybrid Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3g8zz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment