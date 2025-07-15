Dickey’s Kerrville Teams Up to Support Flood Relief

Kerrville, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Kerrville, Texas, has answered the call to help the local community after the devastating floods that have impacted Central Texas. The franchise, through a generous sponsorship from The Dickey Foundation, has been providing meals to first responders who are tirelessly working to assist those affected by the flooding.



“We knew from the start that we needed to step in and help,” said Tom Freeman, franchise owner of the Dickey’s Kerrville location. “The devastation was overwhelming, and these brave first responders are doing everything they can to help our neighbors. It’s an honor for us to serve them and provide the nourishment they need to keep doing their vital work. Our team is proud to be a part of this effort.”



As part of a nationwide initiative to support relief efforts, Dickey’s Barbecue locations across the country will be donating $1 from the sale of each Big Yellow Cup at participating locations from Tuesday, July 15 to Sunday, July 20. All funds raised will go directly to the Kerrville Flood Relief Fund, benefiting the courageous first responders who are working tirelessly in the wake of the disaster. Additionally, The Dickey Foundation will match all proceeds raised, maximizing the impact of every donation.



“We are deeply committed to our communities, and the work of the Freemans in Kerrville is a testament to that commitment,” said Maurine Dickey, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation. “Through our partnership with the Freemans and the Kerrville Dickey’s team, we can provide vital meals to those on the frontlines, ensuring they have the energy and resources to continue their important work. We are proud to stand alongside them during this crisis.”



Shannon Freeman, also a franchisee of the Kerrville Dickey’s, shared the importance of their ongoing work: “Our pit crew has been working around the clock to prepare meals for these selfless individuals. It’s incredible to see how the community is rallying together, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to support the heroes who are helping rebuild our town.”



In addition to serving meals in Kerrville, customers across the country can contribute by purchasing a Big Yellow Cup at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations. For every Big Yellow Cup sold, $1 will go toward the Kerrville Flood Relief Fund, supporting the first responders who have been working non-stop to help with recovery efforts. The Dickey Foundation will match all proceeds raised, ensuring the maximum impact of every donation.



Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., expressed her pride in the national response: “We’ve always been about serving communities, and the Freemans have been exemplary in demonstrating that value in Kerrville. We hope the Big Yellow Cup campaign will inspire our guests from coast to coast to join us in giving back.”



Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, emphasized the significance of supporting first responders during critical times like this: “First responders are the backbone of our communities, and in moments of disaster, it’s essential to show our appreciation. This initiative is our way of giving back to those who are tirelessly working to keep us safe and help those in need. We’re honored to support them, and we’re grateful to our customers and franchisees for helping make this possible.”



For those looking to support the relief efforts and show appreciation for the first responders who are working around the clock to rebuild our community, Dickey’s invites guests to join in this meaningful cause. By purchasing a Big Yellow Cup, customers are not only helping provide meals, but they are also making a direct impact on the lives of those who serve our community in its time of greatest need.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots & Badges, is the charitable arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. Dedicated to supporting first responders across the United States, the Foundation provides essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and financial support to enhance the safety and well-being of those who risk their lives to protect their communities. By partnering with local franchisees and communities nationwide, The Dickey Foundation works tirelessly to ensure first responders have the tools and resources they need to keep us all safe. For more information or to get involved, visit www.thedickeyfoundation.org.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

Attachment