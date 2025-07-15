Rice Husk Ash Market Trends, Opportunity, and Forecasts to 2030, with Profiles of Guru Metachem, KRBL, Yihai Kerry Investments, Usher Agro, Kothari Petrochemicals, Brij Cement, Rescon, & More

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Husk Ash Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Rice Husk Ash Market was valued at USD 5.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.60 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.84%.

Rice Husk Ash (RHA), a by-product obtained from the combustion of rice husks, is widely recognized for its high amorphous silica content, making it a valuable material across various industrial applications. It finds extensive use in construction as a pozzolanic agent, enhancing the strength, durability, and impermeability of concrete while contributing to sustainable building practices.

Beyond construction, RHA is also utilized in ceramics, refractory materials, steel manufacturing, and agricultural applications due to its thermal insulation properties and chemical stability. The market's growth is largely fueled by increased environmental awareness, circular economy principles, and rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional raw materials.

With significant rice production in countries such as India, China, and Vietnam, the availability of rice husks provides a reliable feedstock for RHA production, offering both economic and environmental advantages.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Construction Materials

The shift toward environmentally sustainable construction practices is a key driver accelerating the adoption of Rice Husk Ash (RHA). As construction companies and governments aim to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on energy-intensive materials like Portland cement, RHA emerges as a viable alternative due to its pozzolanic qualities and lower environmental impact.

RHA enhances the structural performance of cement-based products while cutting down on carbon emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals and green building certification standards such as LEED. Its use not only conserves natural resources but also offers a productive solution to the disposal of rice husks, a major agricultural waste product. This trend is particularly significant in rice-producing nations, which are leveraging abundant husk availability to support both local construction demands and global export markets for sustainable materials.

Key Market Challenges:

Quality Inconsistency and Lack of Standardization

The inconsistent quality of Rice Husk Ash remains a substantial challenge for its broader market adoption. Variations in combustion techniques, raw husk quality, and post-processing practices result in discrepancies in the silica content, particle size, and chemical composition of the final product. Many RHA producers, particularly in developing countries, use non-standardized combustion systems that lack precise control, leading to unburnt carbon residues or inconsistent pozzolanic activity.

The absence of universally accepted benchmarks or certification systems further limits market confidence, particularly in sectors like construction and refractories that require stringent quality parameters. Without reliable quality assurance, manufacturers and construction companies hesitate to integrate RHA into high-performance applications, thereby impeding its commercial potential on a global scale. Additionally, a lack of investment in advanced production infrastructure contributes to variability and reduces the competitiveness of RHA compared to other Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs).

Key Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Rice Husk Ash in the Construction Industry as a Sustainable Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM)

A growing trend in the global construction industry is the use of Rice Husk Ash as a sustainable Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM). With the sector under increasing pressure to lower its carbon footprint and meet evolving environmental regulations, RHA is gaining attention for its role in reducing clinker content in cement and improving the performance characteristics of concrete.

It enhances resistance to chemical attacks, reduces permeability, and provides long-term durability - making it suitable for applications in infrastructure projects such as bridges, water-retaining structures, and marine constructions. RHA's role is especially pronounced in Asia-Pacific countries where both rice husk availability and infrastructure development needs are high. As industries aim to improve energy efficiency and adopt circular economy practices, RHA is becoming an integral component of sustainable construction materials, driving innovation and market growth across both developed and developing regions.

Key Market Players

Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd.

KRBL Limited

Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.

Usher Agro Ltd.

Jasoriya Rice Mill

Kothari Petrochemicals

Astrra Chemicals

Brij Cement

Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Karnavati Engineering



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Rice Husk Ash Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Rice Husk Ash Market, By Silica Content:

80-84%

85-89%

90-94%

Greater than 95%

Rice Husk Ash Market, By Process:

Alkaline Extraction Method for Silica Gel

Participated Silica Extraction Method

Mesoporous Silica Extraction Method

Silica Gel Extraction by Sol-Gel Method

Rice Husk Ash Market, By Product:

Nodules

Powder

Granules

Rice Husk Ash Market, By Application:

Building & Construction

Steel Industry

Ceramics & Refractory

Rubber

Rice Husk Ash Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64ufgb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment