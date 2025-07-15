LambdaTest Becomes First in the Industry to Expand Browser Support for Mobile Exploratory and Automation on Virtual Devices

Quality Engineering Teams can now achieve broader coverage and detect issues earlier across Android and iOS browsers

 | Source: LambdaTest, Inc. LambdaTest, Inc.

San Francisco, CA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  LambdaTest, a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, today introduces expanded browser support for mobile exploratory and automation testing on virtual devices, a first in the industry. Quality engineering teams can now run automated tests across a significantly broader range of browsers on Android emulators and iOS simulators, making it easier than ever to ensure web apps deliver consistent, high-quality user experiences on mobile platforms.

With this update, LambdaTest enables manual and automation testing not only on Chrome and Safari but also on widely used alternative browsers across both operating systems. Android support for testing now includes Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, DuckDuckGo, and Samsung Internet. Along with Safari, LambdaTest now supports Chromium, Firefox, Brave, and DuckDuckGo for testing on iOS simulators.

Cross-browser compatibility remains one of the most common sources of quality issues in web apps, particularly on mobile, where browsers can behave differently in rendering, performance, and feature support. By executing mobile tests across this expanded set of browsers, QA teams can catch browser-specific issues earlier in the development cycle, reducing risk and ensuring a seamless experience for users on any device, on any browser.

"Our customers want to ensure their web apps work flawlessly for every user, no matter which browser or device they use, at any scale," said Vipul Verma, SVP Engineering, at LambdaTest. "With expanded browser support for mobile manual and automation on virtual devices, we’re empowering teams to achieve deeper test coverage without investing in complex in-house infrastructure. It’s another step forward in helping businesses ship faster with confidence."

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/  

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

