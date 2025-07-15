Cyberlocke Expands Data Assurance Platform with New DQS Framework

McKinney, TX, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberlocke announces the release of the Data Quality Shield (DQS) , a new component of the Cyberlocke Data Assurance Platform designed to help organizations address data integrity issues across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Integrated with Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, and other platforms, DQS provides real-time validation, automated governance, and quality enforcement across the entire data lifecycle.





DQS ensures trusted, governed data across modern cloud environments.





DQS was developed in response to the growing demand for data infrastructure upgrades and digital transformation initiatives. As businesses modernize their data architecture, many encounter challenges in maintaining accuracy, consistency, and compliance within increasingly complex systems. DQS addresses these challenges through a structured framework that automates data validation, monitors anomalies, and aligns with major governance standards.

"Reliable data is essential for modern analytics and AI," said Mark Z. Smith, spokesperson for Cyberlocke. "DQS gives our clients the tools to ensure quality at the source, reducing downstream errors and building trust across the data estate."

The new service is optimized for use with modern analytics stacks and supports integration with Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Fabric, and third-party platforms like Snowflake architecture, Google BigQuery migration, and AWS Redshift modernization. It enforces quality across five key dimensions: accuracy, completeness, consistency, timeliness, and uniqueness.

DQS delivers dashboards and anomaly alerts to help users monitor data performance and resolve issues proactively. When paired with Cyberlocke’s Data Ingestion Engine (CDIE), it enables a fully governed data modernization journey that supports hybrid cloud data solutions and multi-cloud data strategy deployments.

Key features include inline validation logic, real-time anomaly detection, automated logging, and role-based governance tools. These capabilities make DQS ideal for organizations undergoing data estate modernization, legacy system modernization, or those seeking to optimize their digital transformation roadmap.

For teams navigating compliance-heavy industries such as healthcare, government, and finance, DQS helps maintain regulatory alignment while reducing manual remediation costs. It enables faster decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and better outcomes through trusted, validated data.

For more information, visit https://www.cyberlocke.com/cdqs







