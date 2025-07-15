Contemporary Fiction Spotlights One Family’s Journey With FTD-ALS With Hope To Spread Awareness of Early Onset Dementia.

Charleston, SC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They planned for retirement, not this.

Geoff, a gregarious family man, and usually the life of the party, is behaving oddly and making bad decisions. He’s always been a reliable presence, an energetic sports lover, and a solid friend. But now, something’s just not right with him.

Geoff is apathetic, missing deadlines at work, drinking too much, and losing friends. His family, angry and scared, is left reeling with the aftermath of his peculiar behavior as it seeps into every area of Geoff’s life, unable to be hidden anymore.

Inspired by true events and written with compassion, No Fault of His Own takes readers on a raw, realistic, relevant and relatable trek through changes in personality, routines, relationships and physicality. It is an emotional story about a good man with bad luck, his tenacious wife, and their devoted family. Blended with fatherly life lessons, passion for professional football, and a nod to 80s classic rock, this medical mystery unfolds with an odd set of symptoms, the obstacles in marriage, the reality of friendship, the frustration of misdiagnosis, the agony of loss and the hope of doing the right thing.

“As a speech pathologist, coupled with my personal knowledge of someone diagnosed with FTD, I felt a story of this nature was necessary to show what FTD looks like before, during, and after diagnosis. I want to raise awareness about this lesser known type of early onset dementia affecting people in the prime of their lives, and help others to be diagnosed earlier, lessen misdiagnosis and increase understanding of early symptoms,” said the author. “There is something valuable in looking closely at the unraveling of a family faced with frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) and an unexpected additional coexisting diagnosis. This dementia looks vastly different from Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias, preserving memory loss as a much later symptom in some variants.”

The author invites everyone to the table for a story that needs to be heard. It is for those who enjoy medical mysteries, as well as readers who relish a family drama. No Fault of His Own is deeply rooted in the fragility of marriage and the reality of friendship. A gripping tale of care partner peril and the re-entry to life as a changed woman.

A must-read for all of us, the book encourages discussions by book club members with provided conversation topics and includes a vast listing of FTD and ALS resources listed for general reference. Opportunities for support, advocacy, fundraising, and volunteerism can be found at the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) website, www.theAFTD.org.

No Fault of His Own is available for purchase online at Amazon, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other fine book retailers in paperback and eBook.

For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeechwithMrsB

Instagram: authorslp_gina_biskupic

About the Author:

Gina Biskupic is an ASHA certified speech and language pathologist with nearly thirty years of experience serving both children and adults. In 2019, she opened Comprehensive Speech and Language Services, a private speech therapy practice. In 2023, she took a hiatus from private practice to focus on writing the book No Fault of His Own. Gina is a 2024 ASHA ACE Award recipient. A passionate lifelong learner, she enjoys researching health and disease topics, cooking for family and friends, and traveling in the US and abroad. Gina has two adult children and lives with her husband in Massachusetts.

Media Contact: GinaBiskupicSLP@gmail.com

Available for interviews and lectures: Author, Gina Biskupic





Attachment