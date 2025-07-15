Ultrasonic Quilting Machine Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Ultrasonic Quilting Machines Gain Popularity for Threadless Fabric Bonding

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Quilting Machine Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), By Technology, By Application, By End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ultrasonic Quilting Machine Market size is valued at USD 285.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 443.4 million by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% over the forecast period.







Ultrasonic quilting machine market is growing steadily as textile and home furnishing industries adopt these machines to produce quilts, bedspreads, mattress covers, and upholstery efficiently without traditional stitching. These machines use ultrasonic vibrations to bond fabric layers, eliminating the need for threads and needles, thus enhancing production speed, seam strength, and product aesthetics.

Manufacturers focus on multi-pattern programmable machines with wider working widths and automated tension controls for uniform bonding quality. Growth is driven by rising demand for lightweight, durable quilted products in bedding, automotive interiors, and apparel sectors. However, challenges include high equipment costs and limited compatibility with certain synthetic fabrics. Recent developments include Dongguan Xinhong launching its large-width ultrasonic quilting machine series featuring automatic pattern adjustment and digital controls to enhance productivity and design flexibility for textile manufacturers globally.

Market Dynamics

Major trends include increasing adoption of ultrasonic quilting machines for efficient, threadless bonding of fabric layers in bedding, upholstery, and automotive interiors, improving productivity and design versatility.

Growth is driven by rising demand for quilted home textiles, mattress covers, and lightweight durable upholstery products in residential and commercial segments globally.

Key challenges include high upfront investment costs, machine maintenance complexity, and compatibility limitations with certain synthetic or blended fabric materials.

Companies are innovating with programmable, multi-pattern ultrasonic quilting machines featuring wider widths, digital controls, and automated tension adjustments to improve seam strength and aesthetic quality.

Recent developments include Dongguan Xinhong launching advanced large-width ultrasonic quilting machines with automatic pattern switching and digital interface controls, enhancing design flexibility and operational efficiency for textile producers.

SONOBOND Ultrasonics

Jiangsu Haitel Machinery Co., Ltd.

Herrmann Ultrasonics

SCHMIDT Technology GmbH

Sonic Italia Srl

Chuan Sheng Co., Ltd.

Dizo Ultrasonic Machine Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Siansonic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Weber Ultrasonics AG

Shanghai Yiyou Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd.

RPS-SONIC Technology Co., Ltd.

Branson (Emerson Electric Co.)

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

S. A. Engineering Corporation

Artech Ultrasonic Systems AG

