Central African Republic Telecom Operators Report 2025, with Orange CAR, Telcel CAR, Moov Africa CAR, and Azur CAR

Dublin, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central African Republic Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Central African Republic Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" presents an in-depth executive summary of the telecommunications market in the Central African Republic.

Published annually, this report delivers detailed insights, including forecasts of critical market indicators through to 2029, enabling a thorough understanding of the near-term opportunities, competitive landscape, and service demand evolution across fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile sectors. The analysis also includes a comprehensive review of key regulatory trends impacting the market.

Report Scope

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 33.2%, thanks to efforts from the government to develop fixed broadband infrastructure.

Total telecom service revenue in Central African Republic will grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period 2024-2029, supported by revenue growth in mobile voice & data and broadband services.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 19.4%,driven by supported by increasing mobile internet subscriptions, growing 3G subscriptions, projected growth in adoption of 4G services, increasing mobile data ARPU during 2024-2029, and telcos offering data bundles that target large customer base.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Central African Republic.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Company Coverage:

Orange CAR

Telcel CAR

Moov Africa CAR

Azur CAR

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

