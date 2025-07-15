Teen Vocalist from Westminster Arts Academy Performs at Pro Soccer Game in Las Vegas

Westminster, CA , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourteen-year-old Sofia Pineda of Westminster performed “God Bless America” during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights FC professional soccer game on July 4, 2025. The performance marked her second appearance on a major sports stage, following her national anthem debut at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last summer.





Sofia Pineda, 14, sings “God Bless America” during halftime at the Las Vegas Lights FC game on July 4, 2025.





Sofia has trained for over a decade at Westminster Arts Academy®, the original location of the Learn The Arts!® brand. She began in ballet at age four and transitioned to vocal coaching at eight. Soon after, she began performing in recitals, city festivals, and community events throughout Westminster and surrounding areas. Like many students at the Academy, she also participated in regular outreach performances at local retirement homes.

At Westminster Arts Academy, live performance is a core part of the student experience. The Academy provides opportunities for students to take the stage in a wide range of settings, including local churches, schools, auditoriums, parades, city festivals, and retirement homes. Students have also been featured on local news and participate in televised events. These appearances are not just special moments. They are part of the structured journey that helps students grow in confidence, develop stage presence, and gain real-world experience.

For those who are ready, the Academy proudly supports performances at high-profile venues, such as professional sports events and regional showcases.

“I first remember hearing Sofia sing at one of our senior home recitals when she was only nine years old. I thought to myself, this kid can really sing,” said Francis Rios, CEO of Learn The Arts. “Seeing her on the court at Crypto Arena singing our national anthem, looking up at those retired jerseys, that was a big moment for me too. It was a big moment for all of us. Then to have her represent our new Las Vegas location at a professional soccer game, we are so proud of her.”

Sofia previously performed the national anthem at Crypto.com Arena in July 2024 during a Los Angeles Sparks basketball game. The downtown Los Angeles venue is also home to the Lakers and Kings and has hosted some of the greatest names in sports and entertainment.

“Performing at the Las Vegas Lights FC game was a great experience. It felt special to represent my school in a new city,” said Sofia.

“We’ve watched Sofia grow over the past ten years. She’s not just developing talent. She’s building confidence and a skill set that goes beyond the stage,” said Teresa Rios, Director and Co-Founder of Westminster Arts Academy. “Her performances in Los Angeles and Las Vegas are proud milestones for all of us.”

“Attending Westminster Arts Academy has given me regular opportunities to perform for many audiences, learn from outstanding teachers, and continue to grow,” added Sofia.

“Sofia has loved to sing since she was very young, and Westminster Arts Academy helped her find her voice,” said her parents, Will and Sandra Pineda. “They have a wonderful staff that has helped Sofia grow.”

Westminster Arts Academy is the original location of the Learn The Arts brand, which expanded into Arizona in 2022 and opened its Las Vegas location in late 2024. The Academy offers both group and private instruction in music, dance, and visual art for kids of all ages, starting as young as 18-months-old. Adults are also welcome.

To learn more about Westminster Arts Academy and its programs, visit westminsterartsacademy.com.





Sofia Pineda smiles after her halftime performance at the Las Vegas Lights FC game.

About Westminster Arts Academy



Westminster Arts Academy® is a leading fine arts learning center located in Orange County, California. As the original and flagship location of the Learn The Arts!® brand, the Academy offers professional coaching in music, dance, and visual art in a welcoming and supportive environment. The organization’s mission is to make arts education accessible to everyone by creating a fun, non-intimidating learning experience. Through innovative coaching methods and the use of modern technology, students of all ages are encouraged to grow both artistically and personally while developing a lifelong love for learning and the journey itself.

Press inquiries

Westminster Arts Academy

https://westminsterartsacademy.com/

Francis Rios

frios@multiriver.com

(714) 899-4823

14441 Beach Blvd #100

Westminster, CA 92683



