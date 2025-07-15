Tim Lamb Group Facilitates Sale of Bob Chapman Ford in Marysville, Ohio to Coughlin Automotive

Columbus, OH, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, is pleased to announce the sale of Bob Chapman Ford in Marysville, Ohio to Coughlin Automotive. The dealership will now operate as Coughlin Ford of Marysville under the leadership of Al Coughlin (President).

Located at 1255 Columbus Avenue, in Marysville, Ohio, the dealership spans 28,000 square feet on 6 acres, offering 24 service bays and a Ford Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center. As a Ford image-compliant facility, no renovations are planned, and all current employees will be retained.

This acquisition represents Coughlin Automotive’s 17th dealership and further strengthens their presence in the Marysville market, where they already operate Chevrolet-Buick-Cadillac and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram franchises. This also marks the 11th transaction facilitated by the Tim Lamb Group on behalf of Coughlin Automotive.

The transaction was finalized on June 30, 2025 and facilitated by Chris Infantino, Director at the Tim Lamb Group.

“We’ve worked with the Tim Lamb Group on over 10 acquistions and recommend them to anyone looking for talented, hard-working professionals with integrity, stated Al Coughlin, President of Coughlin Automotive. “Chris Infantino did a wonderful job taking this over the finish line!”

Joe Chapman, Dealer Principal of Bob Champan Ford, made the decision to sell the dealership as part of his retirement and transition into other business interests. Founded in 1913, Bob Chapman Ford holds the distinction of being Ohio’s oldest Ford dealership.

Joe Chapman shared, "After 112 years and four generations of family ownership, selling our Ford dealership was one of the most emotional and important decisions of my life. This wasn't just a business, it was a Legacy built on over a century of hard work, community relationships and family pride.” Chapman added, “I'm thankful to both Tim Lamb and Coughlin Group – It was the right move at the right time — and thanks to them, it feels like a new chapter that still carries forward our legacy.”

Chapman shared his experience working with the Tim Lamb Group, “Working with the Tim Lamb Group, specifically Chris Infantino, made the process smooth and respectful from start to finish. Their professionalism, industry expertise, and understanding of what the business meant to our family made all the difference and gave me complete confidence that I was in the right hands from start to finish.”

Infantino added, “I have known and worked with the Chapman family for 25 years. They’ve represented the Ford brand with integrity for four generations, and it was an honor to help them close this chapter,” stated Infantino.

Co-Owner, Mike Coughlin, stated, “Acquiring the oldest Ford dealership in Ohio is both an honor and responsibility we don’t take lightly. Chapman Ford has been a pillar in the Marysville community for generations and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward.” Chapman added, “The Coughlin Group, has showed a real appreciation for the legacy we’ve built and exceeded every expectation. Their commitment to continuing the tradition we built was clear from day one. Knowing the business is in such capable and passionate hands with deep industry knowledge, gives me great peace of mind.”

Coughlin Automotive remains committed to community involvement and customer care as it expands across Central Ohio. The family-owned group represents major automotive brands including Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan.

Al Coughlin continued with, “This dealership represents more than just a business – it’s a symbol of resilience, trust, and hometown pride. We’re joining a tradition that has meant so much to this community and will invest in its future with the same passion our clients have come to expect from all of our stores.”

About Tim Lamb Group

