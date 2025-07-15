Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms and ranked #1 in the Secure Branch Network Modernization use case in the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms report, which Fortinet believes underscores its ability to converge advanced secure SD‑WAN, universal ZTNA, and AI-Powered threat protection into a single, flexible solution.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms and believe this recognition validates our commitment to organic innovation—building a unified, AI-powered platform that spans all SASE use cases,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “We believe being positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms affirms our strategy of blending proven secure SD‑WAN, universal ZTNA, and AI‑powered threat protection under a single operating system, FortiOS, and one license for added simplicity and faster ROI.”

The most unified, flexible, and intelligent SASE platform

This latest recognition, in Fortinet’s view, validates its unified‑platform strategy for secure digital acceleration. It follows Fortinet’s acknowledgement as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD‑WAN for the fifth consecutive year—where it was positioned highest for Ability to Execute—as well as being named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Security Service Edge (SSE), and a 2025 Customers’ Choice for SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

Fortinet Unified SASE is built natively on FortiOS, delivering consistent security and user experience from campus to cloud to remote users through a single-vendor platform. Fortinet’s tightly integrated approach enables centralized management through one console and one agent, reducing complexity while streamlining policy enforcement and deployment. Fortinet offers over 160 points-of-presence (PoPs) and simplified licensing tiers to meet customer needs. Monthly product innovations, including AI-driven security workflows, keep the platform ahead of evolving threats and business needs.

Powering High-Performance Branch Experiences and Sovereign SASE at Global Scale

Fortinet believes the recognition in Secure Branch Network Modernization use case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for SASE Platforms report also underscores the company’s strength in helping customers replace legacy architectures like MPLS with a simplified, high-performance branch experience. Organizations can rapidly deploy new sites using zero-touch provisioning and centralized orchestration, significantly reducing the time and effort typically required to roll out branch locations. By converging networking and security at the edge, Fortinet empowers IT teams to deliver secure, scalable access with reduced operational overhead and lower total cost of ownership with seamless integration between secure SD-WAN and SSE that can be completed in minutes.

Fortinet continues to differentiate itself in a fast-growing market projected by Gartner to exceed $28.5 billion by 2028, with ongoing investment in its global SASE infrastructure, simplified packaging, and partner enablement. These efforts reflect Fortinet’s commitment to helping customers, channel partners, and service providers capitalize on the growing demand for hybrid work security, branch modernization, and the ability meet data sovereignty needs for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

Analyst and Customer Validation

Fortinet’s Leader position in SASE adds to the company’s broader recognition across the cybersecurity industry, including being acknowledged in 11 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports spanning security and networking. In addition to being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for both SASE Platforms and SD-WAN, Fortinet remains the only vendor recognized as a Customers’ Choice across all core components of SASE—SD-WAN, SSE, and ZTNA—according to Gartner Peer Insights™. Fortinet believes these distinctions further validate Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform strategy and its ability to unify security and networking across every edge.

Additional Resources

Note: Fortinet acquired Perception Point in December 2024. Perception Point was recognized in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms

“Fortinet was recognized in 11 different Magic Quadrant reports including being named an Honorable Mention in Magic Quadrant for Data Center Switching, for Access Management, and for Privileged Access Management.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

