Big Ben Lawyers Support Those Injured in Truck Accidents

Big Ben Lawyers, a personal injury law firm in Southern California, stands ready to help those who have been injured in truck accidents. Looking for truck accident attorney, the firm has won millions for clients, including those injured in truck accidents.



Truck accidents have risen throughout the United States, as have so many other kinds of truck accidents. With so many deliveries being made, accidents have increased. According to the National Security Council, 120,200 injuries were suffered in accidents involving large trucks (such as those users). This was an increase of 2.5% from 2021 and 18% since 2016.

Big Ben and his lawyers have helped clients to receive compensation in many forms as a result of their truck accidents. One client received $385,000 after being “rear-ended by a commercial while (as they) stopped and (were) waiting to make a left turn.”

This compensation that Big Ben and his attorneys have won for their clients have included economic as well as non-economic compensation. Economic compensation can include compensation for medical bills that were a result of the Truck accident, such as doctor’s visits, hospital stays, emergency room visits, and similar costs.

Non-economic compensation that Big Ben and his team won for their clients includes damages for clients’ pain, their suffering, their loss of enjoyment of life, and other, less-tangible harms.

In every case, Big Ben and his team identify which parties are liable for the injury suffered by their client. In a truck case, this can include, but other parties may also be liable.

The driver could also be liable for the accident. If road conditions were responsible for the accident, even partially, then those who had a duty to maintain the roads could also be liable.

Big Ben and his team investigate signing any clients. During this investigation, they identify which parties are liable for the accident. Then, they file a suit against each of them.

“If you’re hurt in an accident involving a truck, we very well may be able to help you receive compensation. These trucks are large, they can go faster than many think, and when they’re operated in a reckless, negligent fashion, it can lead to tragedy. My team and I are ready to use our experience to bring the best possible case against all those responsible for your injury. If we have to bring a case against, so be it,” said Big Ben Charchian.

Big Ben Lawyers offers a free case evaluation. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule a free case evaluation with Big Ben and his team through the site or by calling.

About Big Ben Lawyers

Rated among the top 2.5% of accident lawyers in Southern California (according to Thompson Reuters), Big Ben Lawyers has recovered more than $70 million for their clients. Awarded the title of “Super Lawyer 2025” by Los Angeles Magazine, Big Ben and his team are verified by https://www.superlawyers.com/ , and are a past winner of “Litigator of the Year” as selected by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. Our past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Please visit https://www.bigbenlawyers.com/

