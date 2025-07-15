XRP Holders Gain New Passive Income Opportunity as BlockchainCloudMining Launches Seamless BTC Mining via XRP

[New York, NY, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin smashes past the $120,000 milestone today, BlockchainCloudMining has announced a groundbreaking update that allows XRP holders to directly mine Bitcoin through its advanced cloud infrastructure—without converting or selling their XRP.

This timely launch arrives amid renewed global interest in crypto asset utilization, positioning BlockchainCloudMining as a top choice for investors seeking stable, automated daily returns instead of volatile speculative trading.

A Game-Changer for XRP Utility: Mine BTC Without Converting

Until now, XRP—known for its transaction speed and low fees—has lacked flexible income-generation mechanisms. BlockchainCloudMining solves this by allowing users to purchase Bitcoin mining contracts directly with XRP, opening up daily BTC earnings without the need for exchanges or technical know-how.

"XRP is no longer just a digital store of value—it’s now a tool for producing Bitcoin income every day," said a spokesperson for BlockchainCloudMining.

Platform Features That Set BlockchainCloudMining Apart:

Register and earn $12 instantly



Daily BTC dividends, auto-deposited



Zero service or management fees



Support for 9+ major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC, and BCH



Secure and scalable: McAfee® certified, Cloudflare® protected, 100% uptime



24/7 live support for all users



Generous referral program: Up to $50,000 in bonuses







Contract Options with Transparent Returns:

Users can choose from a range of contract packages designed to suit every budget —from beginner to institutional investor. Highlights include:

New User Trial – $100 for 2 days, return: $106



WhatsMiner M66S – $500 for 7 days, return: $545.50



WhatsMiner M60 – $1,000 for 14 days, return: $1,196



Bitcoin Miner S21+ – $3,000 for 20 days, return: $3,900



ALPH Miner AL1 – $10,000 for 35 days, return: $15,950



ANTSPACE HK3 – $33,000 for 40 days, return: $59,400



Earnings are credited every 24 hours automatically—no trading, no waiting.

Why Now?

With Bitcoin reaching all-time highs and XRP still undervalued compared to its 2017 peak, 2025 presents a golden window for holders to maximize asset utility and generate passive income.

As markets mature, BlockchainCloudMining is helping to shift investor behavior toward long-term income strategies, reducing risk exposure while increasing daily yield.

About BlockchainCloudMining

BlockchainCloudMining is one of the fastest-growing cloud mining platforms of 2025, serving millions of users in over 180 countries. Its mission is to democratize mining by eliminating technical and financial barriers and empowering crypto holders to earn sustainably—anytime, anywhere.

Start earning with your XRP today.

Visit: www.blockchaincloudmining.com

Media Inquiries: info@blockchaincloudmining.com

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.