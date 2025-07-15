BRILLIANT CARATS Debuts The Nexus Collection: Sustainable, Stackable Kite‑Cut Bridal Rings

DENVER, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRILLIANT CARATS, the conscious fine jewelry brand redefining what luxury means in 2025, is proud to launch The Nexus Collection — a stunning collection of rare kite-shaped, lab-grown bridal sets designed to celebrate love, freedom, individuality, and sustainable luxury. Inspired by the word “Nexus” (Latin for connection), each ring is a tribute to love that uplifts rather than restrains. Crafted for modern brides seeking unique design, eco-conscious Millennials and Gen Z, and self-purchasers who value both ethics and elegance, the collection speaks to a new generation who values personal expression and planetary care.

Fancy-Cut Kite Diamonds: Geometry Meets Emotion





Unlike traditional cuts like round or oval, fancy-cut diamonds like kites are seldom seen in engagement jewelry. BRILLIANT CARATS embraces this rarity, bringing together bold geometry and modern romance in uniquely shaped engagement rings. The design draws from the motion of a kite in flight, representing trust, freedom, and the invisible bond between two souls. As industry experts note, kite cuts offer architectural elegance and visual impact, making them a rising favorite among custom and artisanal engagement designs.

Stackable Ring Sets: Versatility Meets Milestones





The Nexus collection isn’t just beautiful but delivers a transformative, stackable ring experience that adapts to every moment. Each set includes a main ring and two modular companion bands that can be worn solo or together. Nexus’s stackable rings redefine the wedding band, perfect for anniversary gifts , milestone birthdays, graduations, or even career achievements. Worn solo, they exude refined elegance; when layered, they become a powerful expression of personal style and character. This flexible design allows for mixing, matching, and layering sustainable jewelry based on mood, outfit, or occasion.

Lab-Grown Diamond Rings: Luxury Meets Ethics





Like all BRILLIANT CARATS pieces, The Nexus is made with 100% lab-grown, conflict-free diamonds and vegan recycled gold. Lab-created diamond rings are manufactured in a laboratory using advanced technology and are chemically identical to mined diamonds. With an increasing number of couples being eco-friendly and budget-friendly, the Nexus collection is an ideal combination of luxury and conscience. As Dr. Sarah Chen, gemologist and industry analyst, says: “Lab-grown diamonds are making luxury more accessible. They've opened up the market to consumers who appreciate the beauty and resilience of diamonds but prioritize other factors over geological origin.”

According to the test, the Nexus collection delivers the brilliance of luxury with at least 80% lower environmental impact. Moreover, these rings are friendly to the wallet. For the same size and clarity, a lab-grown diamond can be up to 60-70% less costly than traditional diamond jewelry. This enables complete freedom in carat size and diamond choice for most couples.

Mission of BRILLIANT CARATS: Science Meets Art





BRILLIANT CARATS, founded by Skylar, doesn’t merely offer beautiful jewelry but rewrites the rules of what luxury means. “Our mission is to prove that the finest jewelry shouldn’t just adorn you like traditional jewelry. Luxury should love back for you, your style, and our planet,” she says. “So, every diamond is grown using 100% renewable energy, eliminating mining, exploitation, and enabling real-time origin tracking. We offer the same sparkle and durability at roughly one-tenth the cost of traditional diamonds, making everyday brilliance both stunning and accessible.”

“Our vision is to make ethical luxury the new standard,” says founder Skylar. “We’re offering not just a diamond ring, hoop earrings , but freedom from outdated traditions, from ethical compromise, and one-size-fits-all design. BRILLIANT CARATS honors your values and your individuality because true beauty shouldn’t cost the Earth.”

The Nexus Collection is thoughtfully designed to suit a variety of occasions, from engagements and weddings to daily wear and formal special events. With prices ranging from $500 to $3,000, the collection offers accessible and sustainable luxury. The new collection is now available at https://brilliantcts.com/collections/the-nexus-collection .

Press Contact

Email: service@brilliantcts.com

Address: Colorado, United States

Website: www.brilliantcts.com

