TransPerfect Legal Enhances Reef Review with New Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced major updates to its Reef Review platform. The release includes new tools for text and third-party messaging data review, engineering drawings, and complex project workflows, expanding support for modern legal discovery and regulatory compliance.

The latest Reef Review updates center on two innovations: an advanced Short Message Format (SMF/RSMF) Viewer for comprehensive messaging data review and the industry's first native AutoCAD file viewing capability within a browser-based legal review platform.

Revolutionary Messaging Data Review Experience

As mobile communication and collaboration tools play a bigger role in legal discovery, the new SMF/RSMF Viewer gives legal teams better control and clarity in messaging-based evidence. The feature supports both Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) and single-message datasets, providing flexibility and contextual insight.

“Legal teams are often working with messaging data that traditional review tools weren't designed to handle effectively," said Michael Kriegal, Vice President, Consulting Services at TransPerfect Legal. “Our enhanced platform offers a more intuitive, visual way to review messages in context.”

Key messaging data review capabilities include:

Native Conversation Flow: Review, code, and annotate messages as they appear in native apps, with full visibility into participants, attachments, and timestamps

Review, code, and annotate messages as they appear in native apps, with full visibility into participants, attachments, and timestamps Extensive Format Support : Accepts both industry-standard RSMF and single-message formats, streamlining client onboarding and dataset integration

: Accepts both industry-standard RSMF and single-message formats, streamlining client onboarding and dataset integration Enhanced Productivity: Inline coding and direct attachment handling improve speed and accuracy



Industry-First AutoCAD Integration

Reef Review now provides the legal industry's first native, interactive support for AutoCAD files, eliminating technical barriers that have traditionally complicated matters in construction, engineering, and architecture.

Users can now open, zoom, measure, and review complex engineering drawings, 3D models, and blueprints directly in their browser environment without requiring third-party applications or specialized software. This breakthrough capability expands opportunities for legal teams to efficiently handle construction disputes, intellectual property matters, and regulatory compliance cases involving technical drawings.

These updates enable legal teams to accept larger, more complex matters involving non-traditional evidence types while maintaining efficiency and accuracy standards. Enhanced user experience and productivity features reduce manual processes and potential errors, delivering faster, more reliable results.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “These Reef Review enhancements reflect TransPerfect’s continued investment in tools that empower legal teams to handle emerging data types with greater speed, confidence, and accuracy.”

All updates are available across TransPerfect Legal’s global data center network. Clients can schedule a demonstration or consultation through their account contacts or by reaching out directly.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com