Colorado Ski Country USA Announces 25/26 Gold Pass Membership

Denver. Colo., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) announces details for the 2025-26 Gold Pass membership. This season's Gold Pass membership grants unmatched access to 19 premier Colorado mountains, more than any other multi-resort pass. With no blackout dates and no limits, this fully transferable pass sets the standard for entertaining clients, rewarding employees, and sharing unforgettable winter experiences.

What's notable about the CSCUSA Gold Pass, compared to other multi-mountain passes? It's:

Transferable: Meant to be shared— reward employees, network with clients, and share a day on the slopes with colleagues, friends or family.

Ski or ride every day of the season— there’s no limit to the number of visits. Unrestricted: Ski or ride the entire season without restrictions or blackout dates.

Ski or ride the entire season without restrictions or blackout dates. Welcomed at 19 Colorado Resorts: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, Snowmass, Steamboat, Telluride Ski Resort, Winter Park Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Eldora Mountain Resort, Granby Ranch, Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Loveland Ski Area, Monarch Mountain, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Purgatory Resort, Ski Cooper/Chicago Ridge, and Sunlight Mountain Resort.

"The Gold Pass is a terrific tool for businesses to host clients or reward employees," said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills. "For skiers and riders who want to experience Colorado’s top resorts with the flexibility to share with others, Gold Pass Membership gives unparalleled access to the best skiing in the world."

The CSCUSA Gold Pass is a powerful resource to create memorable client outings, recognize exceptional employees, and enjoy seamless access all winter long. Each CSCUSA Gold Pass Membership is $4,600 for the 2025–26 season.

Gold Pass membership applications are reviewed in the order they are received, and a limited number are available each season. Additional information and application is available at www.coloradoski.com.

