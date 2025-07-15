Aerospace Isolators Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1203 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace isolators market size was valued at US$ 856 million in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 1203 million by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace isolators market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$ 856 million Market Size in 2034 US$ 1203 million Growth (CAGR) 3.2% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$ 10.809 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Isolator Type Elastomeric Isolators Leading Application Type Engines Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Isolators Market:

The global aerospace isolators market is segmented based on platform type, isolator type, application type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace isolators market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and other platforms.

Commercial aircraft represent both the dominant and fastest-growing platform,

driven by the surging global demand for air travel, particularly in emerging economies. Rising passenger traffic is prompting airlines to expand their fleets, especially with narrow-body and wide-body jets, each of which depends on multiple isolators for optimal performance. Fleet modernization is further accelerating this trend, as carriers increasingly replace aging aircraft with advanced models like the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. These next-generation aircraft demand lightweight, high-performance isolators to support enhanced fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Additionally, the high utilization rates of commercial aircraft contribute to frequent wear and tear, fueling steady aftermarket demand for isolator maintenance and replacement. This sustained need, both in new aircraft production and ongoing operations, continues to reinforce the commercial category’s leadership in the aerospace isolators market.



Based on isolator type –

The aerospace isolators market is segmented into elastomeric, spring, metal mesh, hydraulic, and other isolators.

Elastomeric Isolators are expected to remain most dominant, whereas demand for metal mesh isolators is likely to grow fastest during the mentioned period.

The prevalence of elastomeric isolators is attributable to their widespread deployment across different components in an aircraft. From avionics to cabin interior, elastomeric isolators are installed in large numbers. Elastomeric isolators offer superior vibration and shock isolation at a significantly lower cost. It is available in various configurations and made from different materials. From natural rubber and silicone rubber to enhanced polymers like FKM and FVMQ, elastomeric isolators are available in a variety of materials, suitable for extremely harsh environments. Elastomeric isolators offer a great extent of versatility and custom designing, which enables retrofitting; all these factors indicate that these isolators are most likely to remain in demand during the forecast period.

Based on application type –

The aerospace isolators market is segmented into engines, cabin interiors, avionics, landing gears, and other applications.

Aircraft engines incorporate a large number of isolators, making it the most dominant application of aerospace isolators over the forecast period. Continuous rise in avionics equipment has seen this application growing at the fastest CAGR.

Deployment of isolators across engines generates the most demand for aerospace isolators since they experience the highest amount of vibration, thermal stress, and mechanical loads. Isolators here play a crucial role in sustaining structural integrity, minimizing resonance and fatigue, and augmenting safety and performance. Major engine manufacturers such as Safran, GE Aerospace, and MTU Aero Engines have presented an optimistic future scenario for engine deliveries. This indicates sustained demand for isolators for this application. Avionics is the fastest-growing sub-segment, thanks to the rising deployment of electronics equipment for communication and navigation purposes. The dominance of engines has existed since the advent of aircraft and is likely to remain during the forecast period.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the North American region is expected to continue being the largest demand generator for aerospace isolators during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Driven by its robust aerospace infrastructure, a strong network of established OEMs, and extensive defense aviation capabilities.

The region hosts industry giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies, whose deep involvement across both commercial and military aviation generates substantial demand for high-performance isolators. These companies require advanced isolator systems to ensure optimal performance, safety, and reliability across a wide spectrum of aircraft platforms.

A key driver of North America's dominance is its large and active operational fleet, coupled with consistent aircraft production, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, the region benefits from some of the world’s highest defense budgets, fueling continued investment in new aircraft platforms and fleet upgrades that demand precise, durable isolators. The presence of a well-established MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) network further reinforces isolator demand through ongoing maintenance and technological enhancements.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing market. Driven by soaring air travel demand, expanding airline fleets, and increasing defense modernization efforts, countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are significantly boosting investments in both commercial and military aviation. This surge is creating robust opportunities for next-generation aircraft components, including advanced aerospace isolators, to meet the region’s evolving aviation needs.



Aerospace Isolators Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising production of major aircraft programs such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, along with next-generation models like the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. As manufacturers scale up output to meet increasing global demand, the need for advanced isolators is expected to grow in tandem.

The expanding wave of aircraft modernization and retrofitting, especially among aging fleets, is adding momentum to this trend. Emerging markets, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, are seeing a sharp rise in aircraft orders, offering isolator manufacturers valuable opportunities to broaden their footprint and address evolving industry demands.

Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries and numerous space missions are planned by prestigious space agencies such as NASA, EASA, ISRO, and JAXA.

Emerging markets like eVTOL will also add to the demand for isolators, specially made of lightweight composite and elastomeric materials.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aerospace Isolators Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with 5-6 players dominating the market. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Parker Lord

ITT Enidine

Hutchinson Aerospace

Taylor Devices Inc.

Isolation Dynamics Corp.

Collins Aerospace

VMC Group (Aeroflex)

Socitec

Trimas Aerospace (GMT Rubber)

Greene Rubber Company



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Isolators Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



