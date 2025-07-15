CCST and Omidyar Network, with support from Kapor Foundation, Launch Legislative Academy on AI to Support California Policymakers in Rapidly Advancing AI Environment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Council on Science and Technology (CCST), in partnership with Omidyar Network and with additional collaboration from the Kapor Foundation, today announced the launch of the CCST Legislative Academy on AI. This new educational initiative is designed to support foundational understanding and policy fluency around artificial intelligence among California’s legislative staff. The program will begin this fall, with a full academy launching in 2026.

The CCST Legislative Academy on AI is the first effort of its kind in Sacramento, offering an ongoing training program that provides nonpartisan, expert-led education on the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 AI-related bills introduced in the 2025 legislative session alone, the program addresses a critical need for evidence-based resources to guide the development of safe, ethical, and effective AI policy.

"California is at the forefront of shaping the global future of AI," said Dr. Julianne McCall, CEO of CCST. “By equipping legislative staff with the tools to navigate this complex and fast-moving field, we’re strengthening the state’s ability to govern with foresight, ethics, and confidence. We’re deeply grateful to Omidyar Network and the Kapor Foundation for their visionary support in making this initiative possible.”

The initial rollout of the CCST AI Academy will include foundational seminars, policy roundtables, and site visits to leading innovation hubs. The series will cover topics ranging from AI fundamentals and algorithmic bias to workforce impacts and data privacy. It will also feature a showcase of cutting-edge AI research and applications across California’s public and private sectors.

The Academy’s full launch in 2026 will introduce an annual program, expanding the curriculum and deepening cross-sector dialogue between policymakers, researchers, and civil society leaders.

“AI technology is profoundly powerful, and it is already changing the way we communicate, work, and live,” said Michele Jawando, President of Omidyar Network. "We're proud to partner with CCST to ensure California policymakers have the empirical research and scientific tools they need to make informed, ethical decisions on this transformative technology.”

“As AI continues to permeate and impact all sectors, California needs policymakers to be equipped with the knowledge and insights to shape inclusive and ethical AI policy, while encouraging the innovation and continued technological leadership of California’s tech sector,” said Dr. Allison Scott, CEO of the Kapor Foundation. “We are proud to support this initiative that will prepare California’s legislative staff to advance AI policies to benefit all Californians.”

The CCST Legislative Academy on AI is part of CCST’s broader AI Policy Initiative, which launched in 2024 with seed funding from Irwin Jacobs via the Jacobs Family Fund of the Jewish Community Foundation, together with a matching gift from CCST Board Chair Peter Cowhey.

About CCST

The California Council on Science and Technology is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that engages leading experts in science and technology to advise state policymakers — ensuring that California policy is strengthened and informed by scientific knowledge, research, and innovation. Established via a unanimous vote of the Legislature in 1988, CCST has been making California’s policies stronger with science and technology for nearly 40 years. Learn more at ccst.us.

About Kapor Foundation

The Kapor Foundation works at the intersection of racial equity and technology by removing barriers in order to make the technology ecosystem more diverse, inclusive, and impactful for communities of color. The Kapor Foundation is a recognized leader in the movement to transform the technology ecosystem by expanding access to computer science education, conducting research on disparities in the technology pipeline, supporting nonprofit organizations and initiatives, and investing in gap-closing startups and entrepreneurs. For more information on the Kapor Foundation and the Kapor family of organizations, SMASH and Kapor Capital, visit www.kaporcenter.org

About Omidyar Network

Omidyar Network is a philanthropic organization with a mission to bend the arc of the digital revolution towards shared power, prosperity, and possibility. We envision a world where our shared humanity steers our digital future. So far, we have committed more than $1.94 billion to initiatives that share our vision.

Digital technology is a powerful and ubiquitous force, shaped by people, that can make wondrous things happen when guided well. We believe in working together to guide tech's trajectory through intentional choices. We partner with and invest in some of the world's brightest visionaries and innovators to guide our digital future towards the greatest good for the greatest number of people. Learn more at omidyar.com.

Contact Info



Keleigh Friedrich

keleigh.friedrich@ccst.us

+1 916-402-4031

Attachment