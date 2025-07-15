Schwarzkopf Canada Partners with Dress for Success Toronto to Support Women in the Workforce

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schwarzkopf, a leading haircare brand and part of the Henkel Canada Corporation, is proud to announce its partnership with Dress for Success Toronto (DFS Toronto), coming alongside the organization to support and empower women as they enter and advance in the workforce.

This collaboration reinforces Schwarzkopf Canada’s commitment to supporting women as they share their stories with their community and beyond. Throughout the yearlong partnership, Schwarzkopf Canada will support a series of activations and initiatives with DFS Toronto, contributing to the non-profit’s mission of helping women achieve economic independence through professional attire, career development, and a strong support network.

“Schwarzkopf is thrilled to join forces with Dress for Success Toronto this year,” says Princess Nnaji, Senior Brand Manager Beauty at Henkel Canada Corporation. “At Schwarzkopf we believe that confidence starts with how you feel about yourself, and hair plays a powerful role in self-expression. We look forward to supporting women on their journeys both through our innovative technologies in brands like Keratin Color and through this meaningful partnership, empowering them to tell their hair stories on their own terms.”

DFS Toronto provides resources and programming to help women gain confidence and economic stability. Schwarzkopf has been and will continue to support DFS Toronto’s programming through a monetary donation, a corporate clothing drive and more throughout 2025.

Schwarzkopf Canada is excited to further expand its partnership with DFS Toronto through the launch of the Hairstory Virtual Gallery. The gallery features notable Canadian women from all walks of life – from Olympians to radio hosts – who share unique stories of how their hair has become part of their identity and impacted their life.

The initiative is an expansion of Schwarzkopf’s What story will you tell? movement, encouraging and inspiring women across the globe to confidently share their stories on their own terms.

Starting today through to the end of 2025, Schwarzkopf Canada will donate $5 to DFS Toronto for every story shared through whatsyourhairstory.com, up to a maximum of $5,000.

About Schwarzkopf

At Schwarzkopf, we are trusted hair specialists with +125 years of hair colour expertise, providing innovative products, like Keratin Color, with pioneering technology to serve consumers’ needs everywhere.

We aspire to lift self-potential through hair colour by enabling a world where everyone has the opportunity to create and enjoy their hair, their way.

About Dress for Success Toronto

Dress for Success Toronto is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence. Through professional attire, career development programs, and a network of support, DFS Toronto helps women gain confidence, secure employment, and build stable futures. Learn more at https://dressforsuccesstoronto.org/.

