ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

 | Source: Proven VCT Plc Proven VCT Plc

ProVen VCT plc

15 July 2025 

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Tuesday 15 July 2025, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 11 July 2025, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld
Res 16,805,174481,5077,286,681187,4297,474,110124,160
 91.05% 6.44% 97.49% 2.51% 100.00%  
Res 2 6,268,282528,9136,797,195567,0607,364,255234,015
 85.12% 7.18% 92.30% 7.70% 100.00%  
Res 3 6,988,948443,2007,432,148166,1227,598,2700
 91.98% 5.83% 97.81% 2.19% 100.00%  
Res 4 6,624,636569,7947,194,430278,3017,472,731125,539
 88.66% 7.62% 96.28% 3.72% 100.00%  
Res 5 6,735,914602,8457,338,759183,1357,521,89476,376
 89.56% 8.01% 97.57% 2.43% 100.00%  
Res 6 6,461,884528,9136,990,797378,6477,369,444228,826
 87.68% 7.18% 94.86% 5.14% 100.00%  
Res 7 6,445,615528,9136,974,528378,7687,353,296244,974
 87.66% 7.19% 94.85% 5.15% 100.00%  
Res 8 6,317,102626,8276,943,929358,0087,301,937296,333
 86.52% 8.58% 95.10% 4.90% 100.00%  
Res 9 6,609,128479,2837,088,411474,4567,562,86735,403
 87.39% 6.34% 93.73% 6.27% 100.00%  
Res 106,245,549479,2836,724,832825,6467,550,47847,792
 82.71% 6.35% 89.06% 10.94% 100.00%  
Res 11 6,824,243493,1237,317,366280,9047,598,2700
 89.81% 6.49% 96.30% 3.70% 100.00%  
Res 12 6,694,346493,1237,187,469410,8017,598,2700
 88.10% 6.49% 94.59% 5.41% 100.00%  

As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storagemechanism

Beringea LLP Company
Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


Recommended Reading