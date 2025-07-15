ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc

15 July 2025

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Tuesday 15 July 2025, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 11 July 2025, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld Res 1 6,805,174 481,507 7,286,681 187,429 7,474,110 124,160 91.05% 6.44% 97.49% 2.51% 100.00% Res 2 6,268,282 528,913 6,797,195 567,060 7,364,255 234,015 85.12% 7.18% 92.30% 7.70% 100.00% Res 3 6,988,948 443,200 7,432,148 166,122 7,598,270 0 91.98% 5.83% 97.81% 2.19% 100.00% Res 4 6,624,636 569,794 7,194,430 278,301 7,472,731 125,539 88.66% 7.62% 96.28% 3.72% 100.00% Res 5 6,735,914 602,845 7,338,759 183,135 7,521,894 76,376 89.56% 8.01% 97.57% 2.43% 100.00% Res 6 6,461,884 528,913 6,990,797 378,647 7,369,444 228,826 87.68% 7.18% 94.86% 5.14% 100.00% Res 7 6,445,615 528,913 6,974,528 378,768 7,353,296 244,974 87.66% 7.19% 94.85% 5.15% 100.00% Res 8 6,317,102 626,827 6,943,929 358,008 7,301,937 296,333 86.52% 8.58% 95.10% 4.90% 100.00% Res 9 6,609,128 479,283 7,088,411 474,456 7,562,867 35,403 87.39% 6.34% 93.73% 6.27% 100.00% Res 10 6,245,549 479,283 6,724,832 825,646 7,550,478 47,792 82.71% 6.35% 89.06% 10.94% 100.00% Res 11 6,824,243 493,123 7,317,366 280,904 7,598,270 0 89.81% 6.49% 96.30% 3.70% 100.00% Res 12 6,694,346 493,123 7,187,469 410,801 7,598,270 0 88.10% 6.49% 94.59% 5.41% 100.00%

As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storagemechanism

