ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
15 July 2025
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen VCT plc, held on Tuesday 15 July 2025, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 11 July 2025, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|Res 1
|6,805,174
|481,507
|7,286,681
|187,429
|7,474,110
|124,160
|91.05%
|6.44%
|97.49%
|2.51%
|100.00%
|Res 2
|6,268,282
|528,913
|6,797,195
|567,060
|7,364,255
|234,015
|85.12%
|7.18%
|92.30%
|7.70%
|100.00%
|Res 3
|6,988,948
|443,200
|7,432,148
|166,122
|7,598,270
|0
|91.98%
|5.83%
|97.81%
|2.19%
|100.00%
|Res 4
|6,624,636
|569,794
|7,194,430
|278,301
|7,472,731
|125,539
|88.66%
|7.62%
|96.28%
|3.72%
|100.00%
|Res 5
|6,735,914
|602,845
|7,338,759
|183,135
|7,521,894
|76,376
|89.56%
|8.01%
|97.57%
|2.43%
|100.00%
|Res 6
|6,461,884
|528,913
|6,990,797
|378,647
|7,369,444
|228,826
|87.68%
|7.18%
|94.86%
|5.14%
|100.00%
|Res 7
|6,445,615
|528,913
|6,974,528
|378,768
|7,353,296
|244,974
|87.66%
|7.19%
|94.85%
|5.15%
|100.00%
|Res 8
|6,317,102
|626,827
|6,943,929
|358,008
|7,301,937
|296,333
|86.52%
|8.58%
|95.10%
|4.90%
|100.00%
|Res 9
|6,609,128
|479,283
|7,088,411
|474,456
|7,562,867
|35,403
|87.39%
|6.34%
|93.73%
|6.27%
|100.00%
|Res 10
|6,245,549
|479,283
|6,724,832
|825,646
|7,550,478
|47,792
|82.71%
|6.35%
|89.06%
|10.94%
|100.00%
|Res 11
|6,824,243
|493,123
|7,317,366
|280,904
|7,598,270
|0
|89.81%
|6.49%
|96.30%
|3.70%
|100.00%
|Res 12
|6,694,346
|493,123
|7,187,469
|410,801
|7,598,270
|0
|88.10%
|6.49%
|94.59%
|5.41%
|100.00%
As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storagemechanism
Beringea LLP Company
Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820