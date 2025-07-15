ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

15 July 2025

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Tuesday 15 July 2025, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 11 July 2025, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld Res 1 9,594,919 407,539 10,002,458 61,465 10,063,923 0 95.34% 4.05% 99.39% 0.61% 100.00% Res 2 8,750,646 603,069 9,353,715 541,068 9,894,783 169,140 88.44% 6.09% 94.53% 5.47% 100.00% Res 3 9,698,128 311,958 10,010,086 53,837 10,063,923 0 96.37% 3.10% 99.47% 0.53% 100.00% Res 4 9,147,860 407,539 9,555,399 270,156 9,825,555 238,368 93.10% 4.15% 97.25% 2.75% 100.00% Res 5 9,526,617 407,539 9,934,156 73,366 10,007,522 56,401 95.20% 4.07% 99.27% 0.73% 100.00% Res 6 9,118,778 512,721 9,631,499 251,084 9,882,583 181,340 92.27% 5.19% 97.46% 2.54% 100.00% Res 7 9,050,127 521,493 9,571,620 330,247 9,901,867 162,056 91.39% 5.27% 96.66% 3.34% 100.00% Res 8 9,106,113 512,721 9,618,834 269,386 9,888,220 175,703 92.09% 5.19% 97.28% 2.72% 100.00% Res 9 9,471,838 373,119 9,844,957 199,033 10,043,990 19,933 94.31% 3.71% 98.02% 1.98% 100.00% Res 10 8,787,622 392,246 9,179,868 730,623 9,910,491 153,432 88.67% 3.96% 92.63% 7.37% 100.00% Res 11 9,506,355 373,119 9,879,474 184,449 10,063,923 0 94.46% 3.71% 98.17% 1.83% 100.00% Res 12 9,389,031 380,475 9,769,506 261,685 10,031,191 32,732 93.60% 3.79% 97.39% 2.61% 100.00%

As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatorydisclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company

Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820