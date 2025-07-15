ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

 | Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

15 July 2025 

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Tuesday 15 July 2025, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 11 July 2025, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld
Res 1 9,594,919407,53910,002,45861,46510,063,9230
 95.34% 4.05% 99.39% 0.61% 100.00%  
Res 2 8,750,646603,0699,353,715541,0689,894,783169,140
 88.44% 6.09% 94.53% 5.47% 100.00%  
Res 3 9,698,128311,95810,010,08653,83710,063,9230
 96.37% 3.10% 99.47% 0.53% 100.00%  
Res 4 9,147,860407,5399,555,399270,1569,825,555238,368
 93.10% 4.15% 97.25% 2.75% 100.00%  
Res 5 9,526,617407,5399,934,15673,36610,007,52256,401
 95.20% 4.07% 99.27% 0.73% 100.00%  
Res 6 9,118,778512,7219,631,499251,0849,882,583181,340
 92.27% 5.19% 97.46% 2.54% 100.00%  
Res 7 9,050,127521,4939,571,620330,2479,901,867162,056
 91.39% 5.27% 96.66% 3.34% 100.00%  
Res 8 9,106,113512,7219,618,834269,3869,888,220175,703
 92.09% 5.19% 97.28% 2.72% 100.00%  
Res 9 9,471,838373,1199,844,957199,03310,043,99019,933
 94.31% 3.71% 98.02% 1.98% 100.00%  
Res 10 8,787,622392,2469,179,868730,6239,910,491153,432
 88.67% 3.96% 92.63% 7.37% 100.00%  
Res 11 9,506,355373,1199,879,474184,44910,063,9230
 94.46% 3.71% 98.17% 1.83% 100.00%  
Res 12 9,389,031380,4759,769,506261,68510,031,19132,732
 93.60% 3.79% 97.39% 2.61% 100.00%  

As announced in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts published on 5 June 2025, following the AGM held today Malcolm Moss retired from the Board after some 18 years of service. The Chair would like to thank him for his hard work, diligence and commitment during his tenure as director.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatorydisclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company
Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

       


Recommended Reading