Serenity Nails And Spa Celebrates 10 Years of Tranquility, Transformation, and Tenacity

Livonia, Michigan , July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Nails and Spa, a Michigan-based spa, announces its 10-year celebration, providing restorative and beautifying services for the ultimate unwinding experience. Built on the ethos of passion and spirituality, the spa provides a tranquil space offering a comprehensive set of services rooted in holistic self-care.

Serenity Nails and Spa

Founded by Janan Kaoud, Serenity Nails and Spa has stood as a quiet force of healing and beauty in a world where self-care is often neglected. Unlike a polished roadmap or a structured business plan, Serenity Spa was born from something much more personal: a whisper from within, or a divine nudge, as Kaoud describes it.

After years of working under someone’s roof, helping others build their dreams, Kaoud began to recognize her own light. A light that reflected her desire to build a space of her own, where she could fulfill her purpose. “Everywhere I turned, there was a door that was closed for me,” Kaoud says. “I had to open my door myself. I did all the steps I had to do. It was hard, but eventually the shop was built from scratch. The walls, the floors, everything.”

From the moment Serenity opened its doors, it reflected Kaoud’s belief, which was rooted in the divinity of the human body. This belief pervaded not only her services but also the spa’s interiors. The 1,400 square-foot spa was carefully created to offer clients more than just services. With earthy tones, soft lighting, and calming music that soothes the mind, body, and soul, Serenity aims to create a sense of peace that lingers long after appointments end.

“People come here to feel something,” Kaoud says, “We’ve created a space that doesn’t judge anyone. We’re here to serve, to comfort, to care, and to create a moment that feels safe.”

Over the years, Serenity has quietly grown into a haven for women and men alike. From specialized nail care to skincare, each treatment is offered with intention. Clients frequently leave glowing, not just because of the facials or manicures, but because their spirits feel more whole.

“So many people come in with low self-esteem,” Kaoud reflects. “And I’ve always tried to find the beauty in everybody, no matter how they look. So, to be able to build someone up, help them see themselves in the way I do, even in small ways, is precious.”

Fueled by this belief and an unwavering faith in the universe’s plan, Kaoud has set her vision for Serenity’s next chapter. As the spa steps into its second decade, it’s preparing to expand into a full-fledged wellness center, offering medical-grade treatments while preserving the zen-like warmth and tranquil minimalism that sets it apart. “A lot of med spas feel clinical and cold. White walls, white furniture, sterile energy,” she adds. “I want to change that and create an inviting atmosphere, one that embodies comfort with quality.”

Among the innovations Kaoud is investing in is the T-Shape 2, a non-invasive machine that helps reduce body fat, smooth cellulite, and tighten skin through radiofrequency energy and lymphatic drainage. She’s also exploring advanced IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) treatments for acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and broken capillaries, as well as hair reduction technology that is safe and effective for all skin tones.

“I want everyone who walks through our door to feel seen,” she says. “To know there’s something here that was chosen with them in mind, allowing them to have that bespoke experience.”

But Kaoud’s ambitions go beyond equipment. She dreams of growing her team with people who align with her vision. “You can’t grow alone. I’ve done so much by myself, and I’m grateful, but now I see that having the right people around is everything.”

At the center of Serenity lies Kaoud’s sense of spirituality. While her journey so far hasn’t been without its fair share of struggles, she credits her fortitude and unfettered tenacity to her faith and to her mother, Sylvia, who believed in her before she could believe in herself. “My mom always said, ‘You can do it.’ She pushed me when I needed it the most, and my faith carried me through it,” she adds.

Looking ahead, Kaoud envisions multiple locations, each one embedded in the same values of rejuvenation, care, and transformation, crafting more services that cater to the whole body.

After a decade of evoking satisfaction, relaxation, and peace within clients, Serenity reaffirms that it’s more than a spa. It’s a testament to resilience, to divine timing, and most importantly, to the power of the woman who listened to her calling.

As Serenity begins its next chapter, one thing remains certain: Kaoud has created something sacred. And for the countless lives her work has touched, that makes all the difference.

