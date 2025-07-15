The Honest Company Launches New and Improved Clean Conscious Diapers®: Built for Performance at Every Stage





LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company, a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, is proud to announce the next generation of diapering: the new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers®.

A trusted brand for baby’s delicate skin, Honest listened to parents’ feedback and redesigned their beloved diapers, now offering better leak protection and enhanced features for each age and stage. The Honest Company understands that small changes are a big deal, and these latest product enhancements will improve the performance of the Clean Conscious Diapers people love today.

Honest is committed to making careful, thoughtful decisions about every ingredient and material update. With the new and improved Clean Conscious Diapers, The Honest Company is introducing enhanced leak protection and comfort. Meticulously redesigned from the bottom up, these diapers deliver up to 100% Leak Protection with Comfort Dry Technology. They are designed to protect delicate skin with a plant-based inner liner for gentle skin contact where it matters most. A breathable outer layer helps promote healthy-looking skin and helps reduce irritation from wetness, while a softer backsheet is designed for baby’s comfort. With rigorous third-party testing for over 350 harmful chemicals (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified), Honest gives parents peace of mind with every change. Honest is dedicated to creating safe, effective, and high-quality products guided by the strict Honest Standard—a set of principles that shape every step of product innovation and development to help ensure all products meet the Company’s high standards for safety and quality.

“This is more than a diaper upgrade—it’s a testament to Honest’s commitment to creating a diaper you can trust,” said Erin Thoensen, Vice President, Baby at The Honest Company. “Maintaining the clean, safe standards parents rely on is non-negotiable for us. But we’re always listening, and what we heard was the need for better leak protection and comfort. So, we redesigned our diapers to meet those needs and deliver our best diaper yet.”

This top-of-the-line diaper offers:

Up to 100% Leak Protection with Comfort Dry Technology

Plant-based inner liner & softer backsheet

Tested for 350+ harmful chemicals (OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Certified), dermatologist-tested, and made with FSC®-certified fluff pulp and other controlled material

Hypoallergenic & Fragrance Free

Made without elemental chlorine, parabens, and natural rubber latex





This “every stage” diaper is built for performance and designed to grow with your baby. Thoughtful, stage-specific features include a belly button cutout in Newborn and Size 1, double poo pockets for Sizes 1-2, and super stretchy and soft sides for active toddlers in Sizes 3–7. Movement and comfort are further supported with flexible stretch wings and snug-fit leg cuffs.

The new diapers will be available nationwide on July 15, 2025 starting at $12.99 to $49.99, online at honest.com and at leading retailers across the U.S.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

