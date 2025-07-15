MBG token pre-sale sold out in less than 1 hour





HONG KONG, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiBank Group reports that its MBG token pre-sale sold out in less than an hour after launch amid high community demand. The initial allocation of 7 million tokens at $0.35 each was fully subscribed through MultiBank.io and Uniswap. The pre-sale attracted a broad base of participants.

The MBG token is tied to MultiBank Group’s operational performance, including:

$35+ billion in daily trading turnover and $29 billion in audited assets.

A planned $440 million buyback and burn program.

Utility across trading, staking, and tokenized RWAs within the MultiBank ecosystem.



In addition, MBG is integrated with MultiBank’s core businesses – traditional CFD and FX trading, regulated digital asset exchanges, a $3 billion portfolio of tokenized ultra-luxury real estate, and the forthcoming institutional-grade hybrid crypto-tradfi exchange (MEX).

According to the project’s documentation , MBG is structured to provide long-term value to holders through its deflationary mechanics, asset backing, and broad utility. Tokenomics include a maximum supply of 500 million tokens, with allocations for staking rewards, ecosystem growth, and a phased release schedule to maintain market stability.

Commenting on the results, the Multibank’s Chairman Naser Taher stated:

“The sell-out of our initial MBG Token offering in less than an hour is a decisive validation of our vision. The market has spoken, and it has spoken with speed and conviction.”

Second and final pre-sale opens soon

To accommodate the demand, MultiBank Group confirms a second and final pre-sale of the MBG token ahead of the Token Generation Event (TGE) scheduled for July 22. This phase offers 3 million additional tokens at $0.35 each.

For more information and to join the second pre-sale, visit this page .

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, users can visit MultiBank Group’s website.

