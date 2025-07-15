W3.io Raises $7M to Make Web3 Usable, Scalable, and Ready for Real-World Adoption

Denver, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3’s potential is clear—but its real-world traction isn’t. Fragmented, complex, and rigid infrastructure has made usability the real bottleneck.

W3.io isn’t waiting around. Formed by a first-of-its-kind coalition of builders, infrastructure providers, and investors, W3.io is on a mission to rewrite the rules of what’s possible on chain—by assembling the world’s first Prodigy Network, a programmable, intelligent automation layer extending Web3’s IQ far beyond smart contracts. Today, the consortium announced it has raised $7 million in a seed round led by Blockchange Ventures, with participation from Framework Ventures, Arrington Capital, and other top VCs and prominent angels.

“The blockchain is entering the business phase," said Matt Immerso, General Partner at Blockchange Ventures, “But as it stands, too much effort has to go into wrestling with infrastructure, diverting time and resources from innovation and value creation. By vastly simplifying web3 deployments and integrations, we believe W3's programmable automation layer can greatly accelerate the transition from building blockchains to using them."

The raise supports W3.io’s mission to simplify blockchain development and make decentralized technologies accessible to the millions of businesses that want to leverage Web3 technologies but don’t necessarily have the time and/or expertise to make complex solutions a reality.

“W3.io opens up rapid new paths for us to scale,” said Nate Holiday, CEO of MakeInfinite Labs, the original contributors to Space and Time. “By making it easier for the industry to co-build, co-market, and co-sell with us, more projects can integrate Space and Time’s tech into real-world solutions—without the usual overhead of partnerships or integrations.”

With the near ubiquity of AI, the demand for autonomous payments and tokenized assets, the need for programmable on-chain logic is long overdue, Web3 infrastructure needs to do more than promise.

It needs to perform.



“The deal-making process for top creators is fundamentally broken and one-sided” said Brian Freeman, Founder & CEO of Creatorland.com. “We’re incredibly excited to have partnered with W3 to build a an AI-driven triage layer that can help Creatorland’s creator members creators streamline, negotiate, and triage their brand opportunities - cutting down on hours of inbox management every week and and assisting them in winning higher-quality and higher paying partnerships."

W3’s focus is on helping its ecosystem achieve real world solutions that are plug-and-play applications tailored for business use, from global micropayments to collateralized loans and escrow, and tokenized stocks. By combining best-in-class Web3 technologies W3.io is helping its Web3 ecosystem reach the clients and achieve revenue opportunities they’ve been searching for.

“At W3.io, we’re focused on delivering what customers actually want: better, faster, cheaper, and more secure ways to solve important problems—whether that’s moving money, managing assets, or building onchain apps that just work,” W3.io CEO Porter Stowell concluded.

