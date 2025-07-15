Amaze Launches Crypto Payment Strategy to Accelerate Global Creator Monetization

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a major cryptocurrency initiative designed to modernize global payments, unlock new monetization tools, and enhance the Company’s financial flexibility.

This strategic initiative follows the recent launch of Amaze’s Express Checkout and expanded payment offerings, underscoring the Company’s assertive push to lead in both traditional and digital payment innovation.

As part of the launch, Amaze has partnered with DNA Fund—a premier digital asset advisory firm—to help design and deploy blockchain-based payment and treasury strategies.

“Partnering with DNA Fund accelerates our ability to reduce cross-border payment friction and deliver faster, more flexible solutions to our growing base of international creators,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “This partnership allows us to introduce new payment offerings for our 13 million-plus creators and brings value to the millions of visitors who come to our platform looking to buy,” Day added. “It also lets us start thinking beyond payments-toward helping creators access funding and build real businesses. This is a critical step in becoming a true partner to the global creator economy.”

Phase One, launching in the next 60–90 days, will focus on stablecoin integration to accelerate international payments and significantly lower transaction costs. Future phases will explore:

Digital asset treasury management

Creator-specific financial services (credit lines, cards, etc.)

A potential “Amaze Coin” to drive community engagement and new monetization models.





“Amaze sits at the crossroads of commerce and community,” said Brock Pierce, Chairman of DNA Fund. “We’re excited to help bring new Crypto and Web3 technologies to creators — for faster payments, new funding options, and the foundation for bringing Amaze into the Web3 space. We have a long history of helping companies innovate and think Amaze is in a unique position to disrupt the creator economy through crypto.”

All crypto initiatives will be developed in alignment with U.S. regulatory frameworks, with robust compliance and risk oversight throughout.

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co.

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About DNA Holdings:

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is dedicated to pioneering the next wave of financial innovation through the convergence of Web3, cryptocurrency, AI, and capital markets. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem where advanced fund management, strategic advisory, and visionary infrastructure solutions for AI thrive. Find out more at dna.fund.

