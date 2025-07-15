Lightchain AI Launches Bonus Round Following Completion of $21M Presale

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI, the decentralized smart contract platform powered by artificial intelligence, has officially launched the Bonus Round of its presale following the successful completion of all 15 initial stages. With over $21 million raised from early supporters, the Bonus Round offers investors a final opportunity to participate at a fixed token price of $0.007.

This milestone marks a major step forward in Lightchain AI’s roadmap, as the project continues to expand its ecosystem with growing wallet distribution, community engagement, and developer adoption.

We’ve seen exceptional momentum across the board—from wallet growth to community interest," said a spokesperson from Lightchain AI. "The Bonus Round gives participants a fair, final chance to join the network ahead of launch."

Lightchain AI Drives Real Adoption Through Expanding Wallet Distribution

Lightchain AI is driving real adoption through expanding wallet distribution, reflecting broad-based interest across both retail and strategic holders. With all 15 presale stages completed and over $21 million raised, the Bonus Round continues to fuel decentralized growth at a fixed price point.

Wallet activity is growing as Lightchain delivers on utility: public GitHub repositories are launching, validator and contributor nodes are being onboarded, and the Developer Portal is live with full technical documentation. Grants and liquidity incentives support builders and meme coin creators through the active Launchpad, encouraging wallet engagement beyond passive holding.

Combined with fair tokenomics and optimized gas performance, Lightchain AI’s expanding wallet base signals real-world adoption—built on transparent progress, not speculation. This is participation with purpose.

Secure Your Lightchain AI Tokens Today!

Step into the future with Lightchain AI tokens, where decentralization meets cutting-edge AI innovation. Designed for transparency, efficiency, and scalability, these tokens reward pioneers and loyal supporters alike.

After raising millions across 15 successful presale stages, the Bonus Round is here—offering fixed pricing and an exclusive investment opportunity you don’t want to miss!

Lightchain’s ecosystem is packed with game-changing features: real-time AI execution powered by the AIVM, scalable sharded architecture, and a builder-first approach supported by a $150,000 grant pool. Add optimized gas consumption and strategic token allocation, and you’ve got more than just another blockchain project—it’s a movement.

Don’t just watch the future unfold—be part of it. Get your tokens now and help build a smarter, decentralized tomorrow!

https://lightchain.ai

https://lightchain.ai/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

https://x.com/LightchainAI

https://t.me/LightchainProtocol



Contact:

SHAJAN SKARIA

media@lightchain.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lightchain AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/022f6ad4-9104-4fb3-bab9-8fd73ff59a2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7074bcbe-a7d2-493b-a49e-2720c11749cc