Dr. Zachary Solomon Launches National Medical Tech Grant to Drive Healthcare Innovation Among U.S. Undergraduates

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Zachary Solomon has officially announced the launch of the Dr. Zachary Solomon Medical Tech Grant, a prestigious academic initiative aimed at cultivating future leaders in medical technology and healthcare innovation. This national grant, open to undergraduate students across the United States, is designed to support aspiring professionals who are passionate about revolutionizing patient care through technology.

With a distinguished career that bridges surgical excellence and forward-thinking innovation, Dr. Zachary Solomon brings a deep understanding of both the practical and technological sides of medicine. Through this new grant, Dr. Zachary Solomon seeks to encourage a new generation of thinkers, creators, and problem-solvers whose ideas have the potential to transform patient care.

The Dr. Zachary Solomon Medical Tech Grant is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled in accredited institutions within the U.S. Applicants must demonstrate a clear academic or career trajectory in fields such as medicine, biomedical engineering, healthcare technology, or a closely related discipline. The selection process emphasizes a strong interest in innovation at the intersection of healthcare and technology.

As part of the application, students are required to submit an original essay addressing the prompt:

“Healthcare is evolving faster than ever, driven by advancements in technology and the urgent needs of patients. Identify a current problem in medicine or patient care and propose a medical tech innovation that could solve it. Describe the impact your idea could have, and how you see yourself contributing to this future.”

This thought-provoking essay prompt encourages applicants to think critically and creatively about real-world issues, highlighting Dr. Zachary Solomon’s commitment to fostering practical solutions that can have meaningful impacts on health outcomes.

The deadline to apply for the grant is March 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on April 15, 2026. The awarded student will receive funding to further their education and advance their pursuit of innovation within the healthcare sector.

Dr. Zachary Solomon, a graduate of the George Washington University School of Medicine, has long championed the integration of technology into healthcare delivery. With a career that includes a surgical fellowship at Tufts Medical Center, Dr. Zachary Solomon remains dedicated to advancing modern medicine through interdisciplinary collaboration. His commitment to mentoring the next generation is evident through the establishment of this grant program.

This initiative reflects a growing movement within the medical community to recognize and support interdisciplinary solutions—merging medicine with technology, design, and data science. The Dr. Zachary Solomon Medical Tech Grant aims to be a catalyst for students who are ready to lead that charge.

Applications are currently being accepted through the official website of the grant. Students meeting the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply and take part in this opportunity to shape the future of healthcare.

For more information, visit the official website of the grant or contact the program using the details below.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dr. Zachary Solomon

Organization: Dr. Zachary Solomon Medical Tech Grant

Website: https://drzacharysolomongrant.com/

Email: apply@drzacharysolomongrant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad7a3d93-fb16-4380-ad71-6d9785e38881